New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Feb. 10-16)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are led by the series finale of one of Netflix's biggest hits.

"Cobra Kai" is arriving on the streaming service for the final time this week. Season 6 has been spread out across three parts, with the most recent batch of episodes dropping in November of last year. That left off with a cliffhanger ending that part 3 will resolve this week ... one way or another.

Aside from that, the titles are on the more under-the-radar side of things. There's a new romantic comedy movie starring Scott Foley, a documentary about the real events that inspired the movie "Black Hawk Down" and the return of one of Netflix's many hit reality TV shows. There's also a new episode of Netflix's "WWE Raw" which I recommend to anyone who loves good drama, not just wrestling fans.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in February or this new shocking sci-fi thriller.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Cobra Kai' season 6 part 3

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 | Final Trailer | Netflix

For those of you who aren't familiar, "Cobra Kai" is set in the "The Karate Kid" franchise of films and shows. This martial arts comedy-drama reprises Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their roles from the original movie as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence but is set more than 30 years later. In this show, the writers have flipped the script from the original movie, and this time, it's Johnny who's the primary protagonist and the once-heroic Daniel takes on the role of antagonist — at least at first.

As the show has gone on, things have gotten more complex. Johnny's old sensei John Kreese took the Cobra Kai dojo from Johnny in season 2 and Johnny and Daniel have had to bury their animosity to team up against Kreese. Now, they have to lead the Miyagi-Do dojo at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona. Part 2 of this final season ended on a shocking cliffhanger, but season 6 part 3 will finally bring the story to a close.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 13

'La Dolce Villa'

La Dolce Villa | Scott Foley | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix knows you love a good romantic comedy. Heck, Netflix knows you even love a bad romantic comedy. But after watching the trailer for "La Dolce Villa" looks like it could just be a pretty good movie whether you're a fan of the genre or not.

"La Dolce Villa" stars Scott Foley as Eric, a successful businessman who has to run off to Italy to stop his daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) from ruining her life trying to restore an Italian villa she bought for a Euro. In the process, he meets Francesca (Violante Placido) and his daughter meets Giovanni (Giuseppe Futia), but will it be enough to keep him in Italy forever?

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 13

'Love Is Blind' season 8

Love is Blind Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix

"Love is Blind" is one of Netflix's biggest original reality shows. Roaming from city to city, each season the show goes and finds dozens of eligible singles looking for the love of their life. And the show will offer them a chance to do just that — but with a catch. These singles can't see each other face-to-face until they agree to be engaged to be married.

Yes, this dating reality show is a blind dating reality show in almost every sense of the word and it's hosted by married hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. In season 8 the contestants are all singles from Minneapolis, Minnesota, a far cry from the season 7 setting of Washington, D.C. There is always plenty of drama to go with the romance in this show, so don't miss the six-episode premiere on Valentine's Day.

Watch episodes 1-6 on Netflix starting Feb. 14

'Surviving Black Hawk Down'

Surviving Black Hawk Down | Official Trailer | Netflix

Somalia has been, and remains, a country ravaged by political unrest and military conflict. This conflict began in the 1980s with the Somali Civil War and today has resulted in the nation being broken up into ostensibly three different nations.

In 1992, the conflict led to significant food shortages and eventually famine that led to the insertion of U.N. peacekeepers and U.S. military into Somalia and its capital Mogadishu. On Oct. 3, 1993, warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid, who had become a target of occupying U.S. forces, took down a pair of Black Hawk helicopters, sparking a rescue operation immortalized in the Ridley Scott movie "Black Hawk Down." Now, Netflix has produced "Surviving Black Hawk Down," a three-part docuseries featuring interviews with members of the Army Rangers and Delta Force who were involved in the real-life events that inspired the iconic 2001 war movie.

Watch on Netflix now

'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'

The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep | Official Trailer | Netflix

Can't wait for "The Witcher" season 4 to hit Netflix later this year? Well, then you may want to check out this animated adventure from the world of "The Witcher." However, don't expect either Henry Cavill or Liam Hemsworth to be starring in this anime movie. Instead, it's Doug Cockle reprising his voice acting role from the video games as the legendary Witcher Geralt of Rivia.

In "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep," Geralt has been hired to look into attacks by monsters on seaside villages. While investigating the violence perpetrated by these monsters, he stumbles upon an ancient conflict between humans and underwater merpeople that could threaten war between kingdoms.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 11

Everything new on Netflix: Feb 10-16

FEBRUARY 10

"Aftermath"

"American Pickers" season 16

"Rambo" (2008)

"Rambo: Last Blood"

FEBRUARY 11

"Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool" (Netflix comedy special)

In a furiously funny special, Felipe Esparza riffs on his tough-love Mexican mom, keeping a marriage spicy and why dairy is more dangerous than drugs.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of January 31, 2025

"Peninsula"

"Train to Busan"

FEBRUARY 12

"Death Before the Wedding" (PL) (Netflix film)

When Maja brings her fiancé home, her traditional parents must overcome their cultural biases amidst a crisis at their dairy farm. Can love find a way?

"Honeymoon Crasher" (FR) (Netflix film)

When his fiancée dumps him at the altar for her ex, a young man is left with no alternative but to go on his romantic honeymoon with his mother.

FEBRUARY 13

"Dog Days Out" (Netflix family)

When their humans are away, cute and curious pup Holm and his dog pals love to play with their best friends — their favorite toys!

"The Exchange" season 2 (KW) (Netflix series)

After their big break into Kuwait's male-dominated stock market, will Farida and Munira keep rising to success — or lose everything they’ve worked for?

"Resident Alien" season 3

"Trial by Fire"

FEBRUARY 14

"I Am Married...But!" (TW) (Netflix series)

After a meet-cute ends in a whirlwind romance, a couple must learn to navigate the messy reality of married life that's nothing like a fairy tale ending.

"Melo Movie" (KR) (Netflix series)

A movie buff falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon. When their paths cross again, can love find its way back?

"Valeria" season 4 (ES) (Netflix series)

As the four friends enter a more grown up era of love, careers and life, Valeria must finally work out her feelings — especially those involving Víctor.

"Dhoom Dhaam" (IN) (Netflix film)

On their wedding night, a timid momma’s boy and a daring wild child find themselves on the run from ruthless goons, finding love and chaos in a night of crazy adventures— all while searching for the elusive Charlie!

"Love Forever" (SE) (Netflix film)

A Stockholm couple plans to get married on the gorgeous island of Gotland, where family-imposed traditions turn their most important day into a disaster.

"The Most Beautiful Girl in the World" (ID) (Netflix film)

A playboy stages a dating show to earn his inheritance by granting his father's last wish: for his son to marry the most beautiful girl in the world.

"Umjolo: There is No Cure" (ZA) (Netflix film)

After losing her title for publicly exposing a scandal, a former pageant queen works on a tell-all book — all while her love life remains unwritten.

FEBRUARY 15

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

FEBRUARY 16

"Don't Let Go"

"Gold"

"Ted 2"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 2/11/25

"The Fast and the Furious"

"2 Fast 2 Furious"

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

"Fast Five"

"Fast & Furious 6"

"The Pope's Exorcist"

Leaving 2/14/25

"The Catcher Was a Spy"

"White Boy"

Leaving 2/15/25

"47 Meters Down: Uncaged"

"Blackhat"

"Pearl"