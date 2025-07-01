How to watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special' online – stream the 'MomTok' reality show from anywhere
First ever SLOMW reunion special brings season 2 to a close – but where is Demi Engemann?
"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special" is tagged on to the end of season 2 as 'Episode 11' but is really a stand alone one-off to fill the gap before season 3 lands. Buckle up for "secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement" in the 100-minute special...
Here is how to watch "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special" online from anywhere with a VPN.
"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 1.
• U.S. — Hulu (30-day FREE trial) / Disney Plus Bundle
• Rest of the World — Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free
Demi Engemann, who recently addressed rumors that she met Brett when she was nine, can be glimpsed in the Reunion trailer but is not featured in the line-up. The MomTok star took to her Instagram to reveal that that filming was on “short notice” and conflicted with a trip to Disneyland.
Hmmm. Could it also be that her on-going beef with multiple TSLOMW castmembers played a part in the decision? And what is MomTok going to make of it all?
Fans are also hoping the "Mormon Wives" reunion covers the rumored confession from Jessi Ngatikaura that she was unfaithful to her husband. Could that explain Whitney Leavitt's teasing Instagram post: "We probably should’ve taken these pics before brawl."
There's only one way to find out. Here's everything to know about how to watch "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special" 2025 online – and even for free.
How to watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special' online in the U.S.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special" (Ep. 11) will be available to stream on Hulu from Tuesday, July 1 in the U.S..
Plans start from $9.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days of Hulu absolutely FREE!
You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle from only $9.99/month. You can also add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.
And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package.
Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special' from anywhere in the world
If "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
NordVPN: Get 76% Off + 4 Months Extra Free
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special" online from wherever you are in the world.
Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special' in the U.K., Canada and Australia
"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Tuesday, July 1.
The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.
Official 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special' Trailer
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special' - Cast
- Jen Affleck and husband Zac Affleck
- Taylor Frankie Paul and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortenson
- Whitney Leavitt and husband Conner Leavitt
- Mikayla Matthews and husband Jace Terry
- Miranda McWhorter
- Mayci Neeley and husband Jacob Neeley
- Jessi Ngatikaura and husband Jordan Ngatikaura
- Layla Taylor
- Demi Engemann [TBC]
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special' FAQs
Who is hosting the potentially volatile "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special"?
Nick Viall, the actor/ model who had a starring role in "The Bachelor" season 21 and finished runner up in two seasons of "The Bachelorette".
