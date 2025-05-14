How to watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 2 online from anywhere

Big decisions are taken, promises broken, backs spoken behind, factions formed in season 2 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives". Hold on to your bonnets as the "soft swinging" scandal grips reality TV fans around the world.

Here is how to watch the "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S2 - Streams, release date "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 2 arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Thursday, May 15.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

What is the collective noun for mormon wives? If this show is anything to go by, a "secret" of mormon wives fits just fine. There are rumors and half-truths, lies and hidden agendas everywhere as the "soft swinging" scandal from season one rumbles on and threatens the whole #MomTok world.

You might need a pad and paper to keep notes about who says what to whom and when, but the truth about the scandal gradually seems to emerge across the season's ten episodes.

A girls trip to New Orleans and even a "Great Mormon Bake Off". This show has everything and if you can think of anything missing, don't worry, it'll probably be in season 3 and that's already on its way.

From Jennifer Affleck to Demi Engemann, you will get the chance to follow all the wives this spring.

Read on to see the ways you can watch "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 2 online on streaming platforms across the world.

How to watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S2 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All ten episodes of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu from Thursday, May 15 in the U.S..

Plans start from $9.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. You can also add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S2 from anywhere in the world

If "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" S2 isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S2 around the world

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 2 will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Thursday, May 15.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S2 - Episode guide

Season 02 Episode 01 – "The Book of Revelations": MomTok's world is rocked when Miranda arrives and challenges Taylor's truth about the swinging scandal; Taylor finally meets with Jenna to learn what really happened between her and Dakota; Jen must make a decision about her future with Zac.

MomTok's world is rocked when Miranda arrives and challenges Taylor's truth about the swinging scandal; Taylor finally meets with Jenna to learn what really happened between her and Dakota; Jen must make a decision about her future with Zac. S02 E02 – "The Book of Accountability": #MomTok gathers for an explosive Halloween party with key players from the swinging scandal on the guest list. Taylor's self-worth is tested when her dad makes a cutting remark about her past, and Jen gets caught in lies.

#MomTok gathers for an explosive Halloween party with key players from the swinging scandal on the guest list. Taylor's self-worth is tested when her dad makes a cutting remark about her past, and Jen gets caught in lies. S02 E03 – "The Book of Retribution": The truth about the swinging scandal is finally revealed when Taylor confronts Miranda. Jen receives devastating news that further complicates her relationship with Zac, and Mikayla opens a painful chapter from her past.

The truth about the swinging scandal is finally revealed when Taylor confronts Miranda. Jen receives devastating news that further complicates her relationship with Zac, and Mikayla opens a painful chapter from her past. S02 E04 – "The Book of Taboos": #MomTok's provocative party challenges the church's view on sex and helps Layla reach the big O; a shocking Sinner Sunday Confession about Demi and Bret's marriage is revealed; Jen deals with repercussions for lies of which she's been accused.

#MomTok's provocative party challenges the church's view on sex and helps Layla reach the big O; a shocking Sinner Sunday Confession about Demi and Bret's marriage is revealed; Jen deals with repercussions for lies of which she's been accused. S02 E05 – "The Book of Divisions": The group begins to splinter as Jessi and Jen face off; Whitney confronts Mikayla, and Jen makes claims about Demi; alliances form as the women battle over #MomTok and for what it truly stands.

The group begins to splinter as Jessi and Jen face off; Whitney confronts Mikayla, and Jen makes claims about Demi; alliances form as the women battle over #MomTok and for what it truly stands. S02 E06 – "The Book of Redemption": A secret about Demi is exposed on a girls' trip to Scottsdale, bringing her true colors into question; Whitney attempts to make right by the girls, and Jen questions her future with the group.

A secret about Demi is exposed on a girls' trip to Scottsdale, bringing her true colors into question; Whitney attempts to make right by the girls, and Jen questions her future with the group. S02 E07 – "The Book of Gratitude: As MomTok prepares to compete in the first-ever Great Mormon Bakeoff, personal relationships are challenged; Demi questions if there is truth to the confession about Bret; Layla faces issues with Cam; Taylor is at a crossroads with Dakota.

As MomTok prepares to compete in the first-ever Great Mormon Bakeoff, personal relationships are challenged; Demi questions if there is truth to the confession about Bret; Layla faces issues with Cam; Taylor is at a crossroads with Dakota. S02 E08 – "The Book of Betrayal": Another online scandal devastates MomTok after Taylor presents at the CMA Awards; World War III erupts between Taylor and Demi; Mayci gets life-changing news.

Another online scandal devastates MomTok after Taylor presents at the CMA Awards; World War III erupts between Taylor and Demi; Mayci gets life-changing news. S02 E09 – "The Book of Reckoning": A fun girls' trip to New Orleans turns into a mission to excise the cancer that is destroying the soul of MomTok; Demi threatens a shocking ultimatum; Taylor makes a decision about her future with Dakota.

A fun girls' trip to New Orleans turns into a mission to excise the cancer that is destroying the soul of MomTok; Demi threatens a shocking ultimatum; Taylor makes a decision about her future with Dakota. S02 E10 – "The Book of Salvation": The future of #MomTok is hanging by a thread when the girls are put to the ultimate test of loyalty, leading to goodbyes for good. A fresh scandal explodes when a jaw-dropping secret is revealed.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S2 trailer

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives | Season 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S2 - Cast

Taylor Frankie Paul (30 years old) is the founder of #MomTok and the center of the "soft swinging" controversy. She has 5.1 million Tik Tok followers and three children.

(30 years old) is the founder of #MomTok and the center of the "soft swinging" controversy. She has 5.1 million Tik Tok followers and three children. Jen Affleck (25) has 1.8 million followers. She is married to Zac Affleck, a distant relative of Ben Affleck, with two children and a third on the way.

(25) has 1.8 million followers. She is married to Zac Affleck, a distant relative of Ben Affleck, with two children and a third on the way. Demi Engemann (30) has 1 million followers. She is married to Bret Engemann − who is 16 years her senior − and has three kids.

(30) has 1 million followers. She is married to Bret Engemann − who is 16 years her senior − and has three kids. Whitney Leavitt the villain of season 1 in the eyes of many. She shares her life with husband Connor and their three children and has 2.3 million followers.

the villain of season 1 in the eyes of many. She shares her life with husband Connor and their three children and has 2.3 million followers. Mikayla Matthews (24) is married to Jace, with whom she shares three children and a fourth on the way. She is known for being open about her chronic health issues to her 2.9 million followers and has also talked about being sexually abused as a child.

(24) is married to Jace, with whom she shares three children and a fourth on the way. She is known for being open about her chronic health issues to her 2.9 million followers and has also talked about being sexually abused as a child. Miranda McWhorter is the newcomer this season. She is divorced and has two children - also believed to be involved with the "soft swinging" scandal.

is the newcomer this season. She is divorced and has two children - also believed to be involved with the "soft swinging" scandal. Mayci Neeley (30) is a mother of two. She and her husband Jacob Neeley are also expecting another child. She has 1.9 million followers.

(30) is a mother of two. She and her husband Jacob Neeley are also expecting another child. She has 1.9 million followers. Jessi Ngatikaura (32) is a hairstylist with a salon in Utah. Married to Jordon and has three kids. More than 820,000 followers.

(32) is a hairstylist with a salon in Utah. Married to Jordon and has three kids. More than 820,000 followers. Layla Taylor (23) is the baby of the group. Divorced with two children and has nearly 450,000 followers.

