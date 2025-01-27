How to watch 'The Bachelor' season 29 online, on TV and from anywhere

The franchise's OG dating show is back for its twenty-ninth season. Jesse Palmer hosts as a new group of single women fight it out for the affections of our new bachelor. There’s sure to but plenty of romance and perhaps a few tears, so here’s how to watch "The Bachelor" season 29 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'The Bachelor' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "The Bachelor" S29 premieres Monday, January 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes stream on Hulu the day after transmission.

• U.S. — ABC (via Sling TV) and Hulu

• CA — CTV (FREE)

• UK & AU — Unavailable

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

This season’s lead is 30-year-old Grant Ellis. Fresh off an emotional fifth place finish in Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Ellis is the first bachelor to have appeared on the franchise previously. ABC have said their latest star’s “infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters" and that "he is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

The women waiting to see if they’ll be the one gifted a rose this season include Allyshia, Miss California 2020, former amateur wrestler Zoe, Radhika, a self proclaimed “Harry Potter” nerd, the aptly named Rose and jet setter, Bailey. Also look out for adrenaline junkie Christina and former pro-basketballer J’Nae.

Over the episodes, Grant will whisk the girls off on a plethora of exotic dates, awarding roses to those with whom he feels the most connection and eliminating the contestants that fail to ignite a spark. Globe trotting date locations already confirmed are Edinburgh, Madrid and the Dominican Republic.

Ready to ‘Grant’ yourself some time with this classic dating show? We’ve got all the info on how to watch "The Bachelor" 2025 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'The Bachelor' season 29 in the U.S.

"The Bachelor" 2025 premieres Monday, January 27 on ABC with a special two hour episode airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Regular episodes will continue in the same slot weekly.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the following day on Hulu, which costs $9.99 per month basic or $18.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $10.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.

Watch 'The Bachelor' season 29 from anywhere

How to watch 'The Bachelor' 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Bachelor" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the dating show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's one of the best VPNs on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Watch 'The Bachelor' season 29 around the globe

How to watch 'The Bachelor' 2025 online for free in Canada

As in the U.S., "The Bachelor" season 29 arrives on Monday, January 27 with episodes going out weekly at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Canadians can watch new episodes weekly on CTV. New episodes will also be available to stream for free on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.

Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CTV from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

Can I watch 'The Bachelor' 2025 in the U.K.?

Hayu was formerly the home for all things "The Bachelor" in Blighty. However, since the whole franchise was pulled from the streamer last year, there's no U.K. home for "The Bachelor" cinematic universe at present.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian fans visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Bachelor' 2025 in Australia?

It's the same story in Australia, with "The Bachelor" no longer streaming on Hayu and no word on where the new home for season 29 might be.

With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

All you need to know about 'The Bachelor' season 29

'The Bachelor' season 29 trailer

'The Bachelor' season 29 episode guide

"The Bachelor" 2025 debuts on Monday, January 27. We'd expect 10 episodes, with the schedule as follows:

Episode 1: Monday, January 27

Monday, January 27 Episode 2: Monday, February 3

Monday, February 3 Episode 3: Monday, February 10

Monday, February 10 Episode 4: Monday, February 17

Monday, February 17 Episode 5: Monday, February 24

Monday, February 24 Episode 6: Monday, March 3

Monday, March 3 Episode 7: Monday, March 10

Monday, March 10 Episode 8: Monday, March 17

Monday, March 17 Episode 9: Monday, March 24

Monday, March 24 Episode 10: Monday, March 31

'The Bachelor' season 29 cast

Who are the single women looking to win Grant Ellis' affections?

Alexe Godin, 27, Néguac, New Brunswick

Alli Jo Hinkes, 30, Freehold, New Jersey

Allyshia Gupta, 29, Wesley Chapel, Florida

Bailey Brown, 27, Atlanta, Georgia

Beverly Ortega, 30, Howard Beach, New York

Carolina Quixano, 28, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie Costello, 27, Mission Hills, Kansas

Christina Smith, 26, Kindred, North Dakota

Dina Lupancu, 31, Willowbrook, Illinois

Ella Del Rosario, 25, Los Angeles, California

J’Nae Squires-Horton, 28, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Juliana Pasquarosa, 28, Newton, Massachusetts

Kelsey Curtis, 26, Clarksville, Maryland

Kyleigh Henrich, 26, Glen Rose, Texas

Litia Garr, 31, Soda Springs, Idaho

Natalie Phillips, 25, Seattle, Washington

Neicey Baxter, 32, Blythewood, South Carolina

Parisa Shifteh, 29, Birmingham, Michigan

Radhika Gupta, 28, Floral Park, New York

Rebekah Garrett, 31, Dallas, Texas

Rose Sombke, 27, Rockford, Illinois

Sarafiena Watkins, 29, Cos Cob, Connecticut

Savannah Quinn, 27, Charlottesville, Virginia

Vicky Nyamuswa, 28, Henderson, Nevada

Zoe McGrady, 27, Chester, Virginia

