The first 'The Bear' season 4 trailer just landed — and it's a countdown to chaos

The highly anticipated fourth season of "The Bear" just got its first trailer, and the FX series is serving up plenty of chaos and celebrity cameos.

The trailer premiered today (May 20), giving us our first look at the newly rebranded fine dining restaurant's race against time to stay afloat after the season 3 finale revealed its future hinged on a positive review from The Chicago Tribune.

It kicks off with financier Cicero (Oliver Platt) putting Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) on the clock — and we mean that literally. Once time runs out on the new clock set up in the kitchen, the restaurant will be forced to close its doors for good.

"That clock is telling you how much money we have left. When that shows '0,' this restaurant needs to cease operations," Cicero says.

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube Watch On

Thankfully, Carmy's not going it alone. Though the season 3 finale teased that chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) might take a job elsewhere, the trailer makes it seem like she's fully committed to being Carmy's business partner in this new venture. However, that doesn't mean they're always on the same page.

"I get it, chaos and turmoil," she tells Carmy in the trailer. "But it’s a problem when you’re letting it fuel you and fuel the food."

For his part, Carmy seems to be doing some long-needed self-reflection in the wake of all the neurotic habits we saw crop up while running the kitchen last season. “We can do this, we could take care of people,” he insists in the trailer. “We could make it calm, we could make it delicious, we can make people happy.”

Also reprising their roles are Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, and Lionel Boyce.

The fourth season will bring back other familiar faces too, such as Jamie Lee Curtis' Donna Berzatto, Carmy's alcoholic mother. In the trailer, we see the start of an overdue heart-to-heart between the two at Sugar's (Elliott) wedding. Donna is later shown giving Sydney some salient advice: "Sometimes your work family is closer to you than your family-family."

"The Bear" season 4 premieres on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on FX on Hulu. As with previous seasons, all 10 episodes will drop at once, making it easy to binge the whole thing in one sitting. Viewers in the U.K. can catch the season on Disney Plus starting Thursday, June 26.

What do we know about ‘The Bear’ season 4?

(Image credit: FX on Hulu)

Plot details for "The Bear" are still under wraps, but Hulu shared a brief synopsis alongside last week's release date announcement. The new season will follow Carmy, Sydney, and Richie (Moss-Bachrach) "pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level."

"With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to," the synopsis continues.

Based on the new trailer, it's clear that fans can expect more of the show's signature blend of kitchen chaos, stressful situations, heartfelt performances and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

While you wait for season sure, you can binge the first three seasons on Hulu now. Or if you're in the mood for a twist on the same flavor, be sure to stream these best shows “The Bear” in the meantime.