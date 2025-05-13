‘The Bear’ season 4 release date just announced — here’s when you can stream it on Hulu

This week is blessing us with new trailers and release dates for a variety of shows, and “The Bear” is part of the commotion.

The highly anticipated fourth season of the critically acclaimed show is finally set to premiere on June 25 at 8 PM ET on FX on Hulu. All 10 episodes will drop at once, like previous seasons, so you can binge the whole thing in one go.

Those in the U.K. can catch the season on Disney Plus starting Thursday, June 26. Unfortunately, we don’t have a trailer yet, but it’s likely we’ll see a teaser sometime this month.

You can also check out the new poster:

First poster for ‘THE BEAR’ Season 4.Releasing June 25 on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Bcuoek3oRcMay 13, 2025

In the season 3 finale of “The Bear,” Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) fine-dining restaurant faced a rough patch after receiving mixed reviews. To make matters worse, he was on the brink of losing his talented sous chef, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), who had quietly been offered a tempting job at another restaurant.

As we gear up for season 4, it's safe to say that fans can expect the usual blend of chaotic kitchen antics, high-pressure situations, heartfelt moments and stellar performances, all served with a side of mouthwatering food.

What do we know about ‘The Bear’ season 4?

(Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

There aren’t many plot details for “The Bear” season 4 right now, but Hulu did provide a synopsis when revealing the release date: “Season four of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

The fallout from the dramatic events of season 3 promises plenty of tension to unfold. There's the lingering impact of that critical review from The Chicago Tribune, along with the unstable finances threatening the future of the restaurant.

Sydney’s potential move to work with Chef Adam (Adam Shapiro) adds another complication to Carmy’s already fragile kitchen. On top of these professional challenges, season 4 will delve deeper into Carmy’s personal life, exploring his fractured relationship with Richie and the unresolved tension with Claire (Molly Gordon).

Moss-Bachrach did offer some insight into the next season when speaking to Rolling Stone: “I think there’s [a lot of] seeds planted in the third season that really come to bloom in the fourth season. I think it will be a very, very exciting, chaotic, cathartic season, and yeah, I guess I’ll just leave it there.”

In the meantime, you can binge the first three seasons on Hulu now, or stream these best shows “The Bear” while you wait for season 4.