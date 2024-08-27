How to watch 'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun' — stream docuseries online from anywhere, release date

One of the cultural phenomena of the 90s, "Baywatch" ran for 11 seasons and spawned teenage fantasies the world over. Now the actors inside those famous red bathing suits are the subject of a docuseries that will give a glimpse of what it was like to be part of a show that was reportedly watched by over a billion people worldwide each week. Here we're explaining how to watch "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" online, with Hulu the exclusive platform in the U.S.

'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun' streaming details "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus (date TBC)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Produced by ABC New Studios, viewers are promised never-before-seen footage, exclusive interviews and a veritable tidal wave of nostalgia from "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun". Over 35 members of the show's cast and crew have been persuaded to help tell the story of the show, including the likes of Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, Alexandra Paul, Jeremy Jackson, Traci Bingham and Erika Eleniak (and hopefully the Hoff!), with the show's biggest icon — Pamela Anderson herself — giving an in-depth interview about what it was like to be the most desired woman on the planet.

Promising to "offer viewers a unique glimpse into the real dynamics, struggles, friendships and moments that happened off-camera," read on to see the ways you can watch "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun' online in the U.S.

Although "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" is an ABC News Studios program, the four-part series will be shown exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. All episodes will stream there in full from Wednesday, August 28. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. And there are options to add more great shows on Max or live sport with ESPN Plus for only a few bucks more.

Watch 'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun' from anywhere in the world

If "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun' around the world

"After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. But — at the time of writing — there's no confirmed start date for the new docuseries.

When "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" does eventually arrive, the monthly Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99.

'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun' trailer

Below is the official trailer for "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun":

OFFICIAL TRAILER: â€˜After Baywatch: Moment in the Sunâ€™ | Streaming August 28 | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

