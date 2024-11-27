Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, there are a surprising amount of animated shows. Two iconic Fox animated shows not only cracked the top 15 and top 10 but even cracked the top 5 this week. But for those that love live action don't worry — there's still a drama series high up the list.

Without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Nov. 27.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Family Guy'

Family Guy Holiday Special | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

At this point, you're probably familiar with "Family Guy." This animated series follows the Griffin family of Quahog, Rhode Island. There's the large bumbling father Peter (show creator Seth McFarlane), the overwhelmed wife/mother Lois (Alex Borstein), the constantly teased daughter Meg (Mila Kunis), the slow-witted son Chris (Seth Green), the hyperintelligent baby Stewie (McFarlane), and the talking family dog Brian (McFarlane).

Having just celebrated its 25th anniversary, the show has long left its "The Simpsons" comparisons and cancellation worries behind. The bulk of season 23 isn't coming until 2025, but "Family Guy" has dropped two holiday specials on Hulu so far this season. The most recent, "Gift of the White Guy" was just released earlier this week, so go watch it now for some (likely inappropriate) holiday cheer.

Watch on Hulu

'9-1-1'

9-1-1 (FOX) Trailer HD - Ryan Murphy drama series - YouTube Watch On

"9-1-1" follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, including police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and 9-1-1 dispatchers. From acclaimed TV producer Ryan Murphy, It features a large ensemble cast, like many network TV dramas before it.

Still, it definitely features some star power. The cast is led by the incredible Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, an LAPD patrol sergeant and wife of fellow main character Bobby's Nash, an LAFD station captain. "9-1-1"may not be groundbreaking, but if you love procedural dramas, its an excellent choice.

Watch on Hulu

'Bob's Burgers'

"Bobs Burgers" stars H. Jon Benjamin as the voice of Bob Belcher, a local chef running a small burger joint in a coastal town. The show revolves around him and his family— his wife Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — as they go through life trying to run the restaurant, go to school and many zainy adventures in between.

There's a lot of overlap between this show and "Family Guy." But "Bob's Burgers" features notably more sophisticated humor, or at least ... humor that's more suitable for all audiences. That's not to say one is better ore even more cleverly written than the other, though I personally prefer "Bob's Burgers," but there's a level of crassness to "Family Guy" that this show avoids.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Alien: Romulus" "Family Guy" "9-1-1" "Bob's Burgers" "Tsunami: Race Against Time" "General Hospital" "Grey's Anatomy" "ABC 20/20" "Love Island: Australia" "Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny" "Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae" "Doctor Odyssey" "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" "High Potential" "The Simpsons"