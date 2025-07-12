5 best new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

A new month means plenty of great new movies to watch, and Hulu has yet again proven why it's a staple on our list of the top streaming services for movie lovers.

Hulu's rotating catalog offers a fresh batch of critically acclaimed films every month. We've combed through the latest additions to highlight the best of the bunch so you can skip the scrolling and get to streaming. Every movie on this list has earned a 90% or higher critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating near-universal acclaim.

This month's picks include a rousing underdog story starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, a stop-motion Best Animated Picture nominee, and Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler's first collaboration before they went on to find blockbuster success with "Creed," "Black Panther" and "Sinners."

So let's dive right on in. These five titles added to Hulu in July 2025 are some of the best-reviewed movies you can stream right now.

'Ford v. Ferrari' (2019)

At 152 minutes, "Ford vs. Ferrari" isn't a quick watch, but it makes the most of its runtime with standout performances from Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Directed by James Mangold and based on real events, the film tells a compelling underdog story about a group of determined automotive engineers who aim to shake up the professional racing world.

It follows Ford designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Bale), who set out to build a revolutionary race car capable of toppling Ferrari's dominance at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Along the way, they battle corporate politics, technical setbacks, and personal struggles, all in pursuit of racing glory.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch it now on Hulu

'Dear White People' (2014)

Not to be confused with the 2017 Netflix series of the same name, this sharp satirical black comedy follows four students at a fictional Ivy League university where racial tensions reach a boiling point.

Tessa Thompson stars as Samantha “Sam” White, a student who calls out racism on campus — both institutional and everyday — through her provocative campus radio show Dear White People and her self-published book "Ebony and Ivy." Her outspoken activism unsettles many of her white classmates, helping to spark a campus culture war that challenges assumptions about Black identity and representation.

Elsewhere, her classmates Troy Fairbanks (Brandon P. Bell), the son of the university dean (Dennis Haysbert), rebels by joining the staff of a campus humor magazine; Lionel Higgins (Tyler James Williams), a shy, sci-fi-loving student, is recruited by the school's mostly white student newspaper to cover Black culture, which he’s still trying to understand himself; and Coco Conners (Teyonah Parris) seizes the growing controversy as a stepping stone to reality TV fame.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it now on Hulu

'A Quiet Place Part II' (2021)

"A Quiet Place" is one of my favorite horror franchises of all time, and "Part II" is one of the rare sequels that manages to eclipse the original. It picks up right where the first left off, following Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her three children as they search for survivors in a world overrun by deadly aliens that hunt by sound.

New to the cast are Cillian Murphy as Emmett, a hardened family friend grappling with his own losses, and Djimon Hounsou as the leader of an island survivor colony, whom we learn more about in the "Day One" prequel. With pulse-pounding moments and characters you genuinely root for, "A Quiet Place Part II" offers more than just scares—it’s a horror film with depth and heart.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it on Hulu starting July 12

'Fruitvale Station' (2013)

Before "Sinners," Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler's first collaboration was "Fruitvale Station," a biographical drama about 22-year-old Bay Area resident Oscar Grant II (Jordan) during the final 24 hours of his life. In 2009, Grant was fatally shot by a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police officer at Oakland’s Fruitvale Station.

The incident, captured on bystanders’ phones, sparked nationwide outrage, which ramped up after the officer was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, not murder. But "Fruitvale Station" goes beyond the headlines, offering a heartfelt portrayal of Grant's life before the tragedy. Instead of leaning into melodrama, Coogler directs with a quiet restraint that makes the casual, senseless violence that ends Grant's life all the more haunting.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it now on Hulu

'Memoir of a Snail' (2024)

"Memoir of a Snail" was the only Best Animated Feature nominee I missed last year (and I just learned it's only the second R-rated film to make the cut in the category's history). Director Adam Elliot's first stop-motion feature film debut, "Mary and Max," was a weirdly affecting tragicomedy, so I'm excited to see if "Memoir of a Snail" taps into the emotional resonance once more.

The film follows Grace (voiced by Sarah Snook), who, after the death of her elderly friend, begins sharing her long, lonely life story to her pet garden snail, named after Sylvia Plath (which should give you a hint about some of the movie's main themes). Despite the pain woven throughout her memories, Grace’s unwavering determination to keep moving forward and hold onto hope becomes a powerful, resonant message about resilience and healing.

Just keep in mind: Though its stop-motion animation may remind you of childhood favorites, this film earns its R rating.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it on Hulu starting July 29