Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week we have some good movies to choose from. "Alien: Romulus" leads the list as one of the year's more popular movies, but it's not alone in the top 10 of Hulu's top 15. It's also joined by a brand-new stand-up comedy special and an early 2000s Disney mega-hit.

So without further ado, here are the top picks worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, November 26.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Alien: Romulus' (2024)

Alien: Romulus | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Alien: Romulus" is set between the events of the first "Alien" movie and its sequel "Aliens." It stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu as a group of young space colonists desperate to leave the Jackson's Star colony on LV-410. In their desperation, they make their way to the Wyland-Yutani space station Renaissance. But when they arrive there, they encounter facehuggers ... and worse.

This entry in the "Alien" franchise is more like the original 1979 "Alien" than its more action-packed sequels, with writer/director Fede Álvarez returning the franchise to its horror roots in "Alien: Romulus." It's not perfect, but most people greatly enjoyed it. Including our entertainment editor Rory Mellon, who saw it three times in 24 hours.

Watch on Hulu

'Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny' (2024)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Jim Gaffigan is a stand-up comedian most known for his love of food and his ... somewhat portly physique. So what happens when the Hot Pockets-loving laugh machine takes weight loss drugs? You get "Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny," a new one-hour comedy special from the now-svelte stand-up.

In this Hulu-exclusive special, Gaffigan (of course) addresses the elephant in the room, which is that he's no longer the size of an elephant. But he also tackles complaining about family, ads for alcohol, gaslighting, password anxiety and more.

Watch on Hulu

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Official Trailer 1 (2003) HD - YouTube Watch On

A pirate movie is all about the treasure, but what if the treasure is cursed? That's essentially the premise for "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," which is based on the Disney parks attraction of all things.

But despite being adapted from an amusement park ride, this movie is undoubtedly good. It stars Johnny Depp as pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, who arrives in Port Royal, Jamaica after being marooned by his mutinous crew. But not long after he arrives, the city is attacked by none other than his old crew led by Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush).

They've come to reclaim a lost piece of a cursed treasure and they get it, along with the colonial Governor's (Jonathan Pryce) daughter Elizabeth (Keira Knightley). This forces local blacksmith apprentice Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) to break Jack out of prison and chase down the pirates so Will can save Elizabeth and Jack can reclaim his ship.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Alien: Romulus" "9-1-1" "ABC 20/20" "Grey's Anatomy" "Family Guy" "Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny" "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" "Love Island: Australian" "Doctor Odyssey" "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" "High Potential" "Hell's Kitchen" "Why Him?" "Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War" "The Good Half"