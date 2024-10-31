New on Hulu in November 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Hulu, one of the best streaming services, is set to bring a whole new lineup of entertainment to your November schedule. Now that we’re leaving spooky season (no more nightmares from watching horror movies), it’s time to embrace an influx of new Christmas movies and shows. It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit, and Hulu is already setting the tone for a very festive season.

Whether you’re looking to binge a heartwarming comedy show or stream a dark thriller to match the colder nights, Hulu’s November lineup is here to keep your watchlist full and your evenings entertaining.

So, grab your blankets and popcorn — here’s a rundown of all the new movies and shows coming to (and leaving) Hulu in November 2024.

NEW ON HULU IN NOVEMBER 2024: TOP PICKS

‘La La Land’ (2016)

La La Land (2016 Movie) Official Trailer – 'Dreamers' - YouTube Watch On

“La La Land” is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, with its heartfelt story and charm guaranteed to warm your heart. This romantic musical drama follows the lives of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, as they chase their dreams in Los Angeles.

Both are struggling to break into their respective fields and face challenges and setbacks along the way. They fall in love and support each other's aspirations, but as their careers begin to take off, they must confront the difficult realities of balancing their personal and professional lives. “La La Land” won the hearts of audiences and critics when it was first released, earning it several Academy Awards and earning widespread acclaim for its performances, direction and music.



Stream on Hulu starting November 1

‘Say Nothing’ miniseries (2024)

Say Nothing | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

The FX show “Say Nothing” is a gripping adaptation of Patrick Radden Keefe's investigative book about Northern Ireland's “The Troubles” and the violent political turmoil surrounding it. The story centers on the 1972 disappearance of Jean McConville, a widowed mother of 10, whose abduction by the IRA set off a chain of events that would haunt the region. Through her story, “Say Nothing” unearths the entangled lives of activists, fighters and ordinary people caught in decades of rebellion.

Set against a backdrop of historical complexity, the show brings to light Northern Ireland’s struggles with memory, justice, and the lasting impact of divided loyalties, creating a deeply layered exploration of identity and resistance.



Stream on Hulu starting November 14

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Thelma’ (2024)

“Thelma” follows the lively, heartwarming journey of Thelma Post (June Squibb), a feisty 93-year-old grandmother who becomes the target of a scam. When a con artist poses as her grandson and deceives her, Thelma takes matters into her own hands, setting off on an action-filled adventure across Los Angeles to recover her money. Joining her on this unconventional quest is her elderly friend, Ben ( Richard Roundtree).

Directed by Josh Margolin and inspired by his own grandmother’s experiences, Thelma shows an elderly character in an action-comedy role. Squibb’s character, though unconventional for the action genre, brings grit and determination to a mission that pays tribute to the vibrancy of life at any age​.

Stream on Hulu starting November 15

‘Missing’ (2023)

MISSING - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Missing” is a mystery thriller that centers around the story of June (Storm Reid), a tech-savvy teenager who goes on a frantic online hunt for her mother, Grace (Nia Long), after she mysteriously disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend.

As the days go by without any sign of her mother, June takes matters into her own hands, using various digital tools and online detective work to track her mom’s digital footprints and piece together what happened. Her search is complicated by secrets and shocking discoveries about her mother and the people around her, revealing more than she anticipated. The movie is filmed in the screen life format, with the entire story unfolding through June’s computer, smartphone and other devices.

Stream on Hulu starting November 20

‘Elf’ (2003)

Elf (2003) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who would I be if I didn’t include a classic Christmas movie as one of the top picks? “Elf” is a holiday comedy that follows Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a baby and raised by Santa's elves. As an adult, Buddy — who is significantly larger than his elf peers and struggles to fit in — discovers that he's actually human. This realization prompts him to travel to New York City to find his biological father.

Buddy's childlike innocence and naivety lead to a series of hilarious and heartwarming moments as he navigates life in the big city, experiences human customs, and tries to connect with his cynical, workaholic father. Despite his awkwardness, Buddy brings Christmas cheer to everyone he meets, spreading the magic of the holiday spirit and ultimately helping his family (and the city) rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Stream on Hulu starting November 27

EVERYTHING NEW ON HULU IN NOVEMBER 2024

November 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra (2019)

Aliens (1986)

Billy Madison (1995)

Carpool (1996)

Christmas on the Ranch (2021)

Christmas With The Kranks (2004)

Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Desierto (2015)

Downhill (2020)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Grown Up (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hanging Up (2000)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hellboy (2019)

Higher Learning (1995)

Hitman (2007)

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Friends (2005)

La La Land (2016)

The Last Duel (2021)

Lazareth (2024)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

New Year's Eve (2011)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Operation Mistletoe (2024)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

Predators (2010)

Renovation Romance (2024)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)

Santa's Little Helper (2015)

Second Best (1994)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Teddy Kollek (1995)

Tigerland (2000)

Waitress (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Whip It (2009)

White Men Can't Jump (1992)

Why Him? (2016)

Wild (2014)

November 2

Endurance: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

November 6

Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

A Man Called Otto (2023)

November 7

Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1

Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4

America's Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2

Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11

Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A

Bridezillas: Complete Season 13

Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1

First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1

Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1

Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15

Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1

Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3

John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3

Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1

L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11

Mary Mary: Complete Season 5

My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1

Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1

Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1

Prison Brides: Complete Season 1

Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 3

Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4

Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1

Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5

Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Penguins Of Madagascar (2014)

November 8

The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11

Poolman (2023)

The Present (2024)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Wild Hogs (2007)

November 11

Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5

November 12

Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1

November 14

FX's Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series (Only on Hulu)

Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1

I Wasn't Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1

Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1

Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere

13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1

November 15

It's All Country: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous (2024)

The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt (2024)

The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard (2024)

Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett (2024)

The Taste of Things (2023)

Thelma (2024)

November 16

Harriet (2019)

November 17

Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022)

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020)

Christmas Sail (2021)

A Holiday in Harlem (2021)

A Kismet Christmas (2022)

A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022)

The Santa Stakeout (2021)

November 18

Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1

"Cookie, Cupcake, Cake": Complete Season 1

The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 19

Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Drugstore June (2024)

November 20

Missing (2023)

The Son (2023)

November 21

The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere (ABC)

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1

Christmas at the Chalet (2023)

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2

Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1

Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1

History's Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1

Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2

Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1

Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1

Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1

A Cowboy Christmas Romance (2023)

Merry Magic Christmas (2023)

Mistletoe Match (2022)

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend (2023)

November 22

Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

Firebrand (2023)

The Good Half (2023)

November 23

Sausage Party (2016)

November 24

Southpaw (2015)

November 25

Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special (Only on Hulu)

Tsunami: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

November 26

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Robot Dreams (2023)

November 27

Elf (2003)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Jack Frost (1998)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Polar Express (2004)

November 29

Nutcrackers: Film Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup (2024)

Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg (2024)

Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ (2024)

Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo (2024)

LEAVING HULU IN NOVEMBER 2024

November 4

American Murderer (2022)

November 7

Moonbound (2021)

November 12

Catch the Fair One (2021)

The Locksmith (2023)

November 14

The Dinner (2017)

Ghost Team (Unrated) (2016)

November 16

Adopt a Highway (2019)

Arizona (2018)

Beneath the Darkness (2011)

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)

The Cobbler (2014)

Devil’s Knot (2013)

I Kill Giants (2017)

Mandy (2018)

Mary (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)

Pay the Ghost (2015)

Plus One (2019)

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot (2018)

The Rewrite (2014)

Terminal (2018)

November 19

Dual (2022)

November 25

A Banquet (2021)

Mummies (2023)

November 30

A Christmas Winter Song (2021)

Hustlers (2019)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)