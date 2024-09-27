Hulu student discount lets college students get a Hulu subscription for 75% less — here's how to get it

At college, money can be tight. Luckily, one of the best streaming services has stepped in to help ease the pressure the next time want to wind down from studying with the latest shows and movies. Enter: the Hulu student discount.

The Hulu student deal gives college students access to everything in the streamer's library by slashing the price of Hulu (With Ads) down to a rock-bottom price. If you've already exhausted all the ways you can get Disney Plus and Hulu for free, but you still want to stream all the great stuff on Hulu, this is the deal you've been waiting for. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Hulu student discount, including who's eligible, how long it lasts, and how to sign up.

Hulu: 75% off for students @ Hulu

College students can bag a 75% discount off the Hulu (With Ads) monthly plan, bringing the cost of a Hulu subscription down to just $1.99 a month, compared to the regular $7.99 price (which rises by $2 very soon). This discount only applies to the ad-supported option. Verification is handled through SheerID. In our round-up of the best streaming services, we rank Hulu as the best option for cord-cutters.

Who is eligible for the Hulu student discount?

Per the fine print on the website, anyone 18 or over who is enrolled at a U.S. Title IV accredited college or university is eligible for the Hulu student discount, so long as they verify their credentials through the SheerID platform. High schoolers, sadly, do not qualify for the discounted rate.

Already signed up? Don't worry, the deal's open to new and existing Hulu subscribers, so you can start saving soon if you've been paying full price to stream all the best shows on Hulu up to this point.

What is the Hulu student discount?

The Hulu student discount is an impressive 75% reduction on the regular membership fee for Hulu (With Ads).

To put it simply, that means you get access to an ad-supported Hulu plan for just $1.99/month, compared to the regular $7.99 monthly fee for the same plan. It's the cheapest Hulu plan available at the time of writing and saves you $6 every single month.

If you kept your student plan active right throughout college, you could end up having saved hundreds of dollars compared to anyone on the standard plan across the same period.

Better still, Hulu promises that this deal won't expire anytime soon, as the Hulu Student landing page states the deal will remain valid as long as you're a college student. After graduating or leaving your institution, you'll be charged the standard rate for Hulu (With Ads), so be sure to cancel if you don't want to start paying $7.99 each month.

How to get the Hulu student discount

As we've noted, in order to sign up for the Hulu student discount, you'll first need to be actively enrolled at a qualifying institution.

The actual sign-up process, is pretty easy, too. Head over to the Hulu Student deal page, click "Get This Deal" and create your Hulu account if you don't have one already. Then, you'll be redirected over the the SheerID website to verify your student status, so fill in all the necessary info over there. Once you've passed verification, you're all set! Now you just have to download the app and start streaming all the great stuff Hulu has on offer. It's that simple.

The hardest thing you'll have to do throughout the whole process is decide what to do with your Hulu student discount first. Maybe it's time to check out "Shogun" after it scored a record-breaking 18 Emmy Awards, or perhaps you could dive into "Only Murders in the Building" now the show's into its fourth season?