Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, I found plenty of drama in Hulu's current top 10 shows. "Paradise" continues to dominate the list of Hulu's trending shows, which is no surprise. And "The Kardashians" certainly serves up plenty of drama even though it's supposedly unscripted. But there's also a new true crime docuseries that you can stream in its entirety as of today.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, February 19.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Paradise'

Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Paradise" stars Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service Special Agent Xavier Collins. He's one of the Secret Service agents assigned to U.S. President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) security detail and things seem relatively easy as the show starts. But the serene backdrop of this political thriller is quickly shattered by the assassination of President Bradford in his luxurious home.

That's the sort of twist you could end a season on, but "Paradise" shows it in the trailer and the event itself happens quickly into the first episode. But by the end of the first episode, the story takes a far more shocking turn into a darker conspiracy. Fans of "The Night Agent," "Reacher" or even a mystery show like "Severance" will find something to enjoy. Go check out the first eight episodes of what our own Martin Shore dubbed his "newest TV obsession."

'The Kardashians'

The Kardashians | Season 6 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

My reality TV knowledge largely starts and stops with "The Traitors." But even I know the Kardashian family from its hit E! reality show "Keeping up with the Kardashians." The famous Los Angeles Armenian-American family is still churning out seasons worth of reality TV, but they've since taken their talents to Hulu for a sequel series simply dubbed "The Kardashians."

But fans of the original E! show will find this Hulu original easy to dive into. Like its predecessor, the new show still follows the Kardashian/Jenner sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and of course, their mother Kris, as they navigate celebrity, motherhood, business ventures and more. Season 6 has just started, with episodes 1-2 already available to stream on Hulu. Go check them out now before episode 3 drops Thursday at 12 a.m. ET.

'The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer'

OFFICIAL TRAILER: ‘The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer’ | February 18 | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

There's no shortage of true crime shows on TV, scripted or documentary. But this one is truly shocking. Herbert "Herb" Baumeister was an Indiana businessman who founded a local chain of thrift stores in Indianapolis. But he was also a mentally unwell man who likely killed dozens of people, mostly gay men.

Baumeister was never brought to justice, as he committed suicide after a warrant was issued for his arrest. But at the Fox Hollow Farm officials and forensic experts have found nearly 10,000 unidentified partial human remains. Don't miss this four-part docuseries, which reveals how new technology has finally reopened the case into the Fox Hollow Farm murders.

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

