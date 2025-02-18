Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, there are quite a few movies in the Hulu top 10, including several family-friendly Pixar movies. But leading the pack is a decidedly not family-friendly horror movie, last year's smash indie thriller "Longlegs." Trust me when I say it's a must-watch now that it's on Hulu.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top shows.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, February 18.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Longlegs' (2024)

Longlegs Trailer - You've Got the Teeth of the Hydra Upon You (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"Longlegs" stars Maika Monroe as FBI Special Agent Lee Harker. Lee is a relatively new agent in her 20s, but when she shows signs of possible clairvoyance, she's suddenly thrust into a satanic serial killer case by her boss William Carter (Blair Underwood). These serial killings appear to be murder-suicides except for that at each crime scene the FBI has found a note written in code signed Longlegs.

This was one of my favorite thrillers from last year and I definitely recommend it for any horror or thriller fans. Not only do you get an excellent unhinged serial killer performance from Nicolas Cage as the titular Longlegs, but the second half of the movie is a total thrill ride that has an incredible twist.

Watch on Hulu

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Finding Nemo' (2003)

"Finding Nemo" stars Albert Brooks as the voice of Marlin, a clownfish that lives in a coral reef with his wife Coral (Elizabeth Perkins). They're preparing to start a family but one day a barracuda shows up and attacks their nest of eggs and Coral. After the attack, all that remains is one lonely, cracked egg.

From that egg is born Nemo, and the crack leads to him growing one fin shorter than the other. With only Nemo left, Marlin becomes an overprotective parent which causes Nemo to rebel. But when a scuba diver captures Nemo, Marlin goes on an incredible odyssey to get him back. This is my favorite Pixar movie of all time, so don't miss "Finding Nemo" now that you can stream it on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

'Ratatouille' (2007)

Ratatouille (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Ratatouille" stars Patton Oswalt as the voice of Remy, a young rat who dreams of becoming a chef like his idol, the late great Auguste Gusteau. Instead, he bonds with Alfredo Linguini, the new garbage boy at Gusteau's restaurant where Remy and his family of rats reside. Remy tries to fix a soup that Alfredo ruined, causing the young boy to discover the rat.

Being a Disney Pixar movie, Remy and Alfredo can understand each other, and they then begin a symbiotic relationship where Remy controls Alfredo like a marionette so he can vicariously live through Alfredo as an acclaimed chef. This movie is — shockingly — nearly three hours long, but every minute is worth watching. So go check it out now.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Longlegs" "Paradise" "The Kardashians" "High Potential" "Scamanda" "Finding Nemo" "ABC 20/20" "Ratatouille" "The Rookie" "The Incredibles" "The Mummy" "Abbott Elementary" "Next Level Chef" "Extracted" "Sly Lives!"