New on Hulu in February 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

February 2025 is bringing some fresh treats to Hulu. Alongside new episodes of ongoing shows like "Paradise," we're getting the full season of a new show from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight,

Reality TV fans will no doubt be happy to have "The Kardashians" back on their screens, plus there are also tons more library titles coming to the service throughout the month, bringing new dramas, docs, movies, anime and more to the streaming service, too.

Read on to find our top picks for the month, plus a full list of everything that's coming to Hulu this month and a reminder of what's leaving the service so you can plan your viewing accordingly.

New on Hulu in February 2025: Top picks

'A Thousand Blows'

A Thousand Blows | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

After "Peaky Blinders," I'm going to at least try streaming anything that's created and written by Steven Knight, so I'm happy to admit that I'm hyped for "A Thousand Blows" to finally arrive this month.

Inspired by true stories from the East End of London in the 1880s, "A Thousand Blows" follows best friends Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), who've recently traveled to the country from Jamaica. The pair find themselves embroiled in the city's bare-knuckle boxing scene, where they come up against veteran boxer and self-proclaimed emperor of the East End's boxing world, Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham).

Stream on Hulu starting February 21

'Another Round'

Another Round | Official Trailer | Starring Mads Mikkelsen - YouTube Watch On

"Another Round" might be a couple of years old at this point, but it's nevertheless one of the things you absolutely should make time to stream on Hulu this month if you haven't streamed it before.

Thomas Vinterberg's 2020 black comedy-drama sees a collection of grown-up school teachers (Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe) who embark on a unique experiment to shake up their middling lives: maintaining a higher daily blood alcohol level in order to see how it affects their daily lives. It's tragic, comic, and comes highly recommended by many critics (it's 93% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Stream on Hulu starting February 10

'The Kardashians'

The Kardashians | Season 6 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Kardashian-Jenners are back on Hulu again this month for the sixth season of their continuing reality show.

This newest installment sees the family facing another year full of fresh challenges, milestones and adventures. As they face new obstacles and uncertain futures and their pasts return to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris have to lean on one another as they continue to navigate their increasingly complicated lives.

Stream on Hulu from February 6

Everything new on Hulu in February 2025

February 1

27 Dresses (2008)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Are We There Yet? (2005) En Español

Bend it Like Beckham (2003)

Billy Madison (1995)

BLEACH: The Thousand Year Blood War Season 3 (Dubbed)

Boruto episodes 211-293 (Dubbed)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny Season 1

Date Movie (2006)

Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)

Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)

Easy A (2010)

First Daughter (2004)

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (2022)

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Floats (1998)

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Just Married (2003)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987)

MeganPlays: Play it Peach Season 1

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Name is Kahn (2010)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Naruto Shippuden episodes 474-485 (Dubbed)

Nightride (2021)

Nomadland (2021)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Our Beautiful Black Hair (2025)

Say Anything (1989)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Taken (2008)

Taken 3 (2015)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Thank Your For Smoking (2006)

The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

The Fortress (2021)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

The Last Song (2010)

The Mummy (2017)

The Notebook (2004)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Switch (2010)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (2012)

Touch of Pink (2004)

Truth (2015)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Wendy (2020)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

When in Rome (2010)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Win Win (2011)

You Again (2010)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

February 3

New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4

Kill (2023)

February 4

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert Season 1

Sistas Seasons 1-5

The Oval Seasons 1-3

Warning (2021)

February 5

My Best Friend’s An Animal

In the Summers (2024)

February 6

The Kardashians Season 6 premiere

Biography: WWE Legends Season 4

Secrets of the Hells Angels Season 1

The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story

February 7

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage (2017)

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show (2013)

Beloved (1998)

Black Nativity (2013)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Fresh Kills (2023)

He Got Game (1998)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Just Wright (2010)

Winner (2024)

February 10

Another Round (2020)

The Atlanta Child Murders (2000)

Endings, Beginnings (2019)

Happy Valley (2014)

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1965)

So Undercover (2012)

February 11

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory (2023)

Muslim Matchmaker Season 1

Omni Loop (2024)

Rise of the Footsoldier (2021)

February 12

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida) Two-episode premiere

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

February 13

Sly Lives! Aka the Burden of Black Genius

Einstein Challenge Season 1

How Disney Built America Season 1

Married at First Sight Season 17

February 14

Baggage Claim (2013)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Great Expectations (1998)

February 15

Cake Wars Season 6

Cutthroat Kitchen Seasons 10 & 11

Dr. Pimple Popper Seasons 3 & 4

Extreme Homes Season 3 & 4

Hidden Potential Season 1

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End Season 1

The Last Alaskans Season 3

Man vs. Wild Season 7

Most Terrifying Places in America Season 2

My 600-Lb Life Seasons 4 & 5

My Strange Addiction Seasons 2 & 3

NASA’s Unexplained Files Seasons 3 & 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Seasons 8 & 9

Supermarket Stakeout Seasons 4 & 5

Tanked Seasons 1, 5 & 8

February 16

The Night Before (2015)

February 18

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer Season 1

Bad Genius (2024)

February 20

Pawn Stars Do America Season 2

The UnXplained Special Presentation Season 1B

The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe Season 1

Have You Seen My Son? (2024)

February 21

A Thousand Blows

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate

Things Will Be Different (2024)

February 24

Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples (2023)

February 25

Ghostlight (2024)

February 26

Shoresy Season 4

Big George Foreman (2023)

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

Customer Wars Season 4

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson Season 1

Neighborhood Wars Season 6

February 28

Dead Money (2024)

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015)

John Crist: I Got Questions (2015)

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut (2024)

Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special (2024)

Sebastian Maniscalco Presents - Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home? (2020)

LEAVING HULU IN JANUARY 2025

February 3

Beans (2021)

The Beta Test (2021)

February 7

Flee (2021)

Spencer (2021)

February 11

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)

Rogue Agent (2022)

February 14

Oscar Peterson: Black + White (2021)

Venus As A Boy (2021)

February 15

Titane (2021)

February 17

Hold Your Fire (2021)

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (2021)

The Feast (2021)

February 18

Spin Me Round (2022)

To Catch A Killer (2023)

February 24

The Last Rite (2021)

February 25

Watcher (2022)

February 28

Moby Doc (2021)

The Big Scary ‘S’ Word (2020)

Savior for Sale (2021)

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)

Shit & Champagne (2020)

Show Me the Picture (2019)