Hulu's 'Paradise' is a compelling political thriller packed with jaw-dropping reveals — and it's my newest TV obsession

Hulu's new political thriller, "Paradise" is here, and it might become my newest TV obsession.

I love seeing a TV conspiracy unravel as much as the next person, so the series was already on my radar, especially since it had Sterling K. Brown at the helm. Having had the opportunity to dive into several episodes ahead of its debut on the streaming service on Jan. 28, I'm happy to report that this is a compelling new series worth making time for.

As a kind of conspiracy thriller, naturally, the best way to experience it is with as little knowledge of where things will go. If you've been wanting to know more (and haven't yet checked out the first episode which got a surprise drop over the weekend), here's a little more info about the new series, and why I'm ready to hype "Paradise" up.

What is 'Paradise' about?

Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Paradise" is a genre-mixing new political thriller from "This Is Us" creator, Dan Fogelman. The series takes us inside an exclusive, wealthy community neighborhood that's inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals.

The series opens with the serenity of said community being shattered by a shocking murder, revealed in the trailer (above) to be a U.S. President, named Cal Bradford (James Marsden). Sterling K. Brown stars as Xavier Collins, the head of Cal's security detail, and he finds himself in the midst of the investigation.

In addition to Brown and Marsden, the series also features Krys Marshall, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Jon Beavers, and more.

Why you should stream 'Paradise' on Hulu

(Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

As much as I want to preserve the mystery of "Paradise", the main reason I want to talk about "Paradise" is down to the way the season premiere concludes, in classic Fogelman fashion, with a massive twist.

The episode builds up the core mystery, introducing our charismatic lead, his relationship with his charge, and the beginnings of the investigation into Cal's murder. But then, in its final moments, something about the world of "Paradise" is revealed that will either have you desperate to watch more or have you concerned it's going to get bogged down in high-concept sci-fi silliness.

If you're tempted to give up, though, I'd urge you to give "Paradise" another chance. What lies beyond this big reveal is a knotty, twisting mystery thriller with a much wider scope than the initial political thriller it may first appear.

(Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

Based on the three episodes I'd seen at the time of writing, "Paradise" is shaping up to be a fascinating thriller. It quickly becomes clear that the high-stakes investigation into the President's murder is far from the only mystery on offer, and I'm happy to admit I've felt my jaw drop a couple more times since.

Each subsequent episode has either ended with a cliffhanger or some sort of tantalizing new piece of info that's had me desperate for more, and I'm genuinely very excited to learn more about this world and its characters.

Admittedly, some of the characters I've met so far feel a little thinly sketched, perhaps at the expense of all this intrigue.

But, there's still half a season left, and — given the critical consensus is looking reasonably positive — I remain hopeful that they might be developed as the story continues to twist and turn.

If "Paradise" can nail the landing in a few weeks' time, it might well end up being one of 2025's TV highlights.

Two more episodes of "Paradise" will arrive on Hulu and Disney Plus in the U.K. on Tuesday, September 28. The remaining episodes will drop on Tuesdays, going forward.