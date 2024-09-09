You can stream this cult classic horror comedy for free right now — and it's the perfect watch for "Lisa Frankenstein" fans

With more than 20,000 titles on offer, it's easy to see why Tubi tops our list of the best free streaming services. A highlight from the new movies added to Tubi this month is one of the most quintessential 2000s movies. It's also among the most underrated, being panned by critics and earning just over $30 million when it hit theaters back in 2009.

In a lot of ways, "Jennifer's Body" was ahead of its time. But you'd never have guessed that from the trailers, which set up Megan Fox's hellish high school heartthrob as little more than a stereotypical "it girl" with a campy twist directed squarely at the male gaze. And while, yes, portions of that description are technically true, that's like saying "Teeth" is just a body horror flick or boiling down "Midsommar" to a story about some crazy Scandinavian cult.

The reason "Jennifer's Body" has become a cult classic in the decades since is that, beyond the supernatural lore, violent death scenes, and quirky characters, lies an honest and raw portrayal of teenage angst and female friendships. "Lisa Frankenstein's" Diablo Cody wrote "Jennifer's Body" fresh off the success of "Juno," later telling Vox that she had “this opportunity to do what [she] wanted, which is a very exciting and high-pressure situation to be in.” Unfortunately, it was the kind of movie that never successfully aligned its marketing and on-screen message—and got crucified by critics at the time.

It may have taken a while, but thanks to its revival on streaming platforms, "Jennifer's Body" has finally found its audience, even drumming up enough interest for Cody to start talking about bringing stars Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried back for a sequel. If you've still yet to see this cult classic feminist horror comedy, now's the time to catch it for free on Tubi. So let's get into what "Jennifer's Body" is about and why it's a must-watch for any horror fan or anyone in the mood for some good ol' 2000s nostalgia.

What is 'Jennifer's Body' about?

Jennifer's Body (2009) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Directed by "Yellowjackets" executive producer Karyn Kusama with a script from "Juno" writer Diablo Cody, "Jennifer's Body" stars Megan Fox as the titular Jennifer, a high school cheerleader with a terrifying secret. Alongside her is Amanda Seyfried, at the time fresh off the success of "Mean Girls," as Anita "Needy" Lesnicki, Jennifer's nerdy, second-fiddle best friend.

When Jennifer starts acting strangely out of the blue, Anita starts to worry why her best friend is growing distant and boy crazy. She's horrified to discover it's not just typical teenage hormones at work, but rather the fact that Jennifer has been possessed by a demon. A cult sacrifice gone wrong has left her feasting on the flesh and blood of any boy unlucky enough to fall prey to her charms.

It's up to Anita to put a stop to Jennifer's rampage, and then track down the satan-worshipping punk band that caused her friend's horrible transformation in the first place.

Stream 'Jennifer's Body' on Tubi for free right now

You might think that the library of movies on a free streaming platform like Tubi would be bargain bin selections not worth your time. While you'll certainly find a few of those on the streamer, it's also packed with critically acclaimed movies and cult classics that you can watch without paying a dime in subscription fees.

"Jennifer's Body" is just one of the many movies added to Tubi this month, including "Life of Pi," "Burn After Reading," "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," and more. Be sure to check out our full round-up of everything new to Tubi in September 2024 along with all our top picks to add to your watch list.

