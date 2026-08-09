3 classic '80s movies on Hulu you should absolutely rewatch

Out of any decade in film history, arguably none produced quite as many crowd-pleasing flicks as the 1980s, whether you want treasure-hunting action-adventures (“Indiana Jones”), heart-warming alien encounters (“E.T.”) or a Christmastime crime thriller (“Die Hard”).

And if you’re in the mood to televisually travel back that neon-drenched decade, Hulu — one of the best streaming services around — has plenty of throwback ‘80s flicks among its sprawling streaming selection. Tom’s Guide is helping you sort through all of that retro choice by narrowing things down to three top-notch titles that are worth a rewatch, from a David Bowie-led fantasy favorite to one of the late Rob Reiner’s most enduring love stories.

Here are three ‘80s movies available to stream now on Hulu that are worth a rewatch.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

'The Princess Bride'

The Princess Bride Official Trailer #2 - Wallace Shawn Movie (1987) HD - YouTube Watch On

We lost filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean that the director’s legacy doesn’t live on via his beloved films, including his 1987 fantasy-romance “The Princess Bride.” An adaptation of William Goldman’s novel of the same name, the spirited tale centers on Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), who’s stolen from her true love Westley (Cary Elwes) by the dastardly Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon).

After years apart, Westley — who has transformed from being a humble farm boy to the heroic Dread Pirate Roberts — sets off to rescue his beloved with the help of kindhearted giant Fezzik (Andre the Giant) and skilled swordsman Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin). Combining action-comedy with swoon-worthy romance, “The Princess Bride” is a lasting testament to Reiner’s varied gifts and there’s no better way to honor his memory than with a rewatch.

Stream "The Princess Bride" on Hulu now

'Labyrinth'

Labyrinth (1986) Official Trailer - David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

If there was any rock star with enough swagger to pull off playing someone called the Goblin King, it’s the one and only David Bowie. The Starman himself leads this musical-fantasy film from Jim Henson, which turns the big 4-0 this year, making it high time to revisit the wonderfully weird cult classic. After Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) jokingly wishes away her baby brother, the teen is given just 13 hours to navigate a magical maze to rescue her sibling from the Goblin King Jareth.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Packed with elaborately practical puppetry, a dreamily surreal otherworld and a memorable synth-pop soundtrack, “Labyrinth” is one of the decade’s most distinctive creations, and with that big anniversary hitting this year, it’s worth another journey into the maze.

Stream "Labyrinth" on Hulu now

'Dirty Dancing'

Dirty Dancing (1987 Movie) Official 35th Anniversary Trailer - Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey - YouTube Watch On

Few movies capture that summer feeling quite like the 1987 Emile Ardolino-directed “Dirty Dancing.” While bright, law-bound high schooler Baby (Jennifer Grey) is vacationing at a Catskills resort with her family in the summer of 1963, she gets unexpectedly entangled in the work drama —and sensual dancing—of the resort’s resident dance tutor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). While her parents (Jerry Orbach and Kelly Bishop) and sister (Cynthia Rhodes) keep busy with afternoons by the lake, Baby secretly takes dance lessons with Johnny that turns into a passionate affair between the unlikely pair.

“Dirty Dancing” was a pop-culture phenomenon when it premiered nearly four decades ago, and remains an enduring favorite thanks to the palpable onscreen chemistry between Grey and Swayze (allegedly fueled by offscreen animosity) and the instantly iconic dance number that serves as the film’s rousing finale.



Stream “Dirty Dancing” on Hulu now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.