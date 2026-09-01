Forget crunches — this standing move trains your core and hip flexors and improves posture at the same time

Having taken up Pilates a few years ago, I've learned one hard lesson along the way: sometimes, less is more. Pilates is known for building muscle endurance, core strength, better posture and increased overall stability, balance and coordination.

Typically, traditional classes tap into low-impact, high-rep, lightweight loading. That's because you really don't need heavy weights when you're hitting upward of 15 reps per move, with other moves layered on top. For this reason, I pay way more attention to moves that require less equipment and loading but still pack a punch.

The exercise below only requires a loop band or one of the best resistance bands for home workouts. The thicker, the tougher the exercise becomes; the thinner, the easier, but also the greater your range of motion. Pick your poison, and let's get started.

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Watch: Banded hip march for core and hips

I would add this exercise to an existing core workout or to a hip mobility routine you enjoy.

I've been mostly sticking to 2-3 "activation" sets of 15-20 reps per side several times per week to activate my hips, core and glutes before lower-body workouts, but you could add bands or choose a thicker band and reduce your reps.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and secure a loop band over your feet

Place your hands on your hips or overhead. You could hold a weight overhead if you'd like an extra challenge

Keep your gaze forward and engage your core, bracing your stomach and slightly drawing your navel in

Lift one knee into the air to roughly hip height. Avoid arching your back or leaning to one side, and stay tall through your spine

Pause at the top, as if frozen in a marching position

Slowly lower your leg, then repeat on the other side.

You're aiming to move against the resistance of the band to draw your knee upward, working your hip flexors, which activate to help raise your knee into the air. This motion mimics activities like climbing, sprinting, or walking, but with load.

Your core muscles, especially the deeper belt of core muscles known as the transverse abdominis, work hard to stabilize your torso and pelvis as you balance.

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Standing hip marches even teach you to balance on one leg and independently work one side of your body, then the other, which is called unilateral training. It's a highly functional type of exercise, as simple movements like walking or stepping require you to do this.

Moreover, standing on one leg improves proprioception (your body's awareness of itself in space) and balance by strengthening the smaller stabilizing muscles in your legs, plus your joints, to stay upright.

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I like programming this move for older clients because it forces your abdominals to resist rotation, wobbles, or swaying while strengthening the typically weaker hip complex, which is prone to tightening if you sit for long periods. This is great if you want to improve posture and reduce sedentary time.

I find that anyone over the age of 60 or 70 in particular benefits from single-sided stability work, especially if balance and posture have taken a hit in recent years.

How to progress hip marches

(Image credit: Helen O’Leary)

This is about building deeper core strength to protect your spine and hips, so you might decide to work with your bodyweight and focus on slowing the tempo down.

If you choose to add more resistance, go for a heavier resistance band or hold weights at your chest, overhead, or by your sides to add core load.

If you suffer from tight hips or back pain, stop and rest. As a trainer, I like to work on strengthening weaker or tighter muscle groups that contribute to injury or pain, which means we're being preventative for the future. But that doesn't mean working to a place of pain.

If you're unsure how to engage your core properly, this short "bracing" routine might be helpful for you beforehand.

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