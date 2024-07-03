How to watch 'Brats': stream the feature-length Brat Pack documentary from anywhere
The stars of "St Elmo’s Fire" reflect on their Brat Pack legacy
Generation X, watch "Brats" and prepare to revisit your angsty adolescence. Actor-director Andrew McCarthy reunites with some 1980s teen idols for his feature-length documentary "Brats". In "Brats", he interviews the stars of a string of hugely popular teen films whose designation as part of the 'Brat Pack' threatened to hijack their careers.
"Brats" is available to watch right now in the U.S. and Canada and arrives July 5 internationally and you can stream the Brats from anywhere with a VPN.
► Release date: "Brats" is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. right now and on Disney Plus internationally from July 5.
• U.S. — Watch on Hulu (FREE 30-day trial)
• International — Watch on Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
In the mid-80s, actors like Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald and Demi Moore were taking Hollywood by storm. Often sharing top billing in a range of coming-of-age teen dramas (most notably 1985’s double-whammy of "The Breakfast Club" and "St. Elmo’s Fire"), their careers were derailed when "New York Magazine" ran a cover story labelling them 'Hollywood’s Brat Pack'.
Although now an affectionate shorthand, initially the term negatively impacted the personal and professional lives of those associated with it. Perhaps none more so than McCarthy, whose documentary "Brats" sees him reunite his former 'Brat Pack' chums to assess the toll of that “scathing” 1985 article – as well as meeting its author David Blum for the first time.
Film buffs can expect a celebrity-studded insight into 80s Hollywood and the fickle nature of the fame game. Read on as we explain how to watch "Brats" online from anywhere now.
How to watch ‘Brats’ online FREE in the U.S.
Andrew McCarthy’s documentary landed on June 13 in the U.S., where it’s available to stream exclusively on Hulu. You can watch "Brats" online right now and potentially with a free trial.
While a subscription costs $7.99 per month basic, or $17.99 per month ad-free, if you’re new to Hulu then you’ll get to enjoy the platform’s 30-day free trial first.
You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.
Watch ‘Brats' online from anywhere
Currently traveling outside of the U.S. and blocked from watching "Brats" on Hulu?
You can still watch the nostalgia-tinged documentary from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch 'Brats' online in Canada
The 80s 'Brat Pack' is back! Released on June 28, you can watch "Brats" online now in Canada with a subscription to Disney Plus.
There are a number of membership options available. The Disney Plus price begins at CA$7.99 for the Standard with Ads option. But, if you’re happy to pay a little more, you can go ad-free with both the Standard and Premium plans. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time.
How to watch 'Brats' online in the U.K.
U.K. viewers will be able to watch "Brats" online from Friday, July 5 on Disney Plus. And plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option to upgrade to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or choose the £10.99 Premium option.
Currently outside of the US? With a VPN you can connect to your usual streaming platforms from anywhere, meaning there’s no need to sign-up for a separate service.
How to watch 'Brats' online in Australia
In line with the film’s U.K. release, subscribers to Disney Plus in Australia will be able to watch "Brats" online from Friday, July 5.
Here there are two plans available. Disney Plus Standard is AU$13.99 a month ($139.99 a year). Alternatively, Disney Plus Premium costs AU$17.99 (or AU$179.99 per year) and provides a greater number of streams, in addition to improved video quality.
Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.
What you need to know about 'Brats'
'Brats' trailer
Who features in 'Brats'?
The 'Brat Pack' are back together! "Brats" features interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Tim Hutton, alongside "St Elmo’s Fire" producer Lauren Shuler Donner, "Pretty in Pink" director Howard Deutch, and journalist David Blum.
What actors were in the 'Brat Pack'?
The core "Brat Pack" members are generally thought of as Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy, although the definition sometimes extends to include any number of 80s teen idols (even Tom Cruise!)
Where can I watch the 'Brat Pack' documentary?
“Brats” is available to stream on Hulu in the US (and for free for 30-days if you’re a new member), or on the Disney Plus platform internationally.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch "The Traitors U.S." season 2
- How to watch "Married At First Sight Australia" from anywhere
- The best VPN service right now
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018. He currently works across a range of brands including TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, What Hi-Fi? and CinemaBlend, where he regularly pens How To Watch articles about where our readers can stream the latest new movies and TV shows, as well as producing detailed guides on the best streaming services, from Disney Plus to Netflix. He received a first-class degree in Humanities and Media in 2013 from Birkbeck University and later an MA in Contemporary Literature and Culture. In addition to his work for Future's websites, Daniel writes across the broad spectrum of arts topics – including photography, sculpture, painting, film – and has been published in The Brooklyn Rail and Eyeline magazine, among others.