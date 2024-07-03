How to watch 'Brats': stream the feature-length Brat Pack documentary from anywhere

Generation X, watch "Brats" and prepare to revisit your angsty adolescence. Actor-director Andrew McCarthy reunites with some 1980s teen idols for his feature-length documentary "Brats". In "Brats", he interviews the stars of a string of hugely popular teen films whose designation as part of the 'Brat Pack' threatened to hijack their careers.

"Brats" is available to watch right now in the U.S. and Canada and arrives July 5 internationally and you can stream the Brats from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream 'Brats': release date and streaming options ► Release date: "Brats" is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. right now and on Disney Plus internationally from July 5.

• U.S. — Watch on Hulu (FREE 30-day trial)

• International — Watch on Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

In the mid-80s, actors like Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald and Demi Moore were taking Hollywood by storm. Often sharing top billing in a range of coming-of-age teen dramas (most notably 1985’s double-whammy of "The Breakfast Club" and "St. Elmo’s Fire"), their careers were derailed when "New York Magazine" ran a cover story labelling them 'Hollywood’s Brat Pack'.

Although now an affectionate shorthand, initially the term negatively impacted the personal and professional lives of those associated with it. Perhaps none more so than McCarthy, whose documentary "Brats" sees him reunite his former 'Brat Pack' chums to assess the toll of that “scathing” 1985 article – as well as meeting its author David Blum for the first time.

Film buffs can expect a celebrity-studded insight into 80s Hollywood and the fickle nature of the fame game. Read on as we explain how to watch "Brats" online from anywhere now.

How to watch ‘Brats’ online FREE in the U.S.

Andrew McCarthy’s documentary landed on June 13 in the U.S., where it’s available to stream exclusively on Hulu. You can watch "Brats" online right now and potentially with a free trial.

While a subscription costs $7.99 per month basic, or $17.99 per month ad-free, if you’re new to Hulu then you’ll get to enjoy the platform’s 30-day free trial first.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.

Watch ‘Brats' online from anywhere

Currently traveling outside of the U.S. and blocked from watching "Brats" on Hulu?

How to watch 'Brats' online in Canada

The 80s 'Brat Pack' is back! Released on June 28, you can watch "Brats" online now in Canada with a subscription to Disney Plus.

There are a number of membership options available. The Disney Plus price begins at CA$7.99 for the Standard with Ads option. But, if you’re happy to pay a little more, you can go ad-free with both the Standard and Premium plans. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time.

How to watch 'Brats' online in the U.K.

U.K. viewers will be able to watch "Brats" online from Friday, July 5 on Disney Plus. And plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option to upgrade to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or choose the £10.99 Premium option.

Currently outside of the US? With a VPN you can connect to your usual streaming platforms from anywhere, meaning there's no need to sign-up for a separate service.

How to watch 'Brats' online in Australia

In line with the film’s U.K. release, subscribers to Disney Plus in Australia will be able to watch "Brats" online from Friday, July 5.

Here there are two plans available. Disney Plus Standard is AU$13.99 a month ($139.99 a year). Alternatively, Disney Plus Premium costs AU$17.99 (or AU$179.99 per year) and provides a greater number of streams, in addition to improved video quality.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

What you need to know about 'Brats'

'Brats' trailer

â€˜BRATSâ€™ | Official Trailer | June 13 on Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Who features in 'Brats'? The 'Brat Pack' are back together! "Brats" features interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Tim Hutton, alongside "St Elmo’s Fire" producer Lauren Shuler Donner, "Pretty in Pink" director Howard Deutch, and journalist David Blum.

What actors were in the 'Brat Pack'? The core "Brat Pack" members are generally thought of as Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy, although the definition sometimes extends to include any number of 80s teen idols (even Tom Cruise!)

Where can I watch the 'Brat Pack' documentary? “Brats” is available to stream on Hulu in the US (and for free for 30-days if you’re a new member), or on the Disney Plus platform internationally.

