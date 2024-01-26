How to watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' season 11 online

With more guaranteed splits than a banana-themed dessert store, "Married At First Sight Australia" – "MAFS" to its loyal fans – returns on January 29 with season 11. Wedding bells are already ringing, so prepare for more love, drama, and butt-dials.

It is FREE to watch on Channel nine and 9Now in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad — you can watch "Married At First Sight Australia" Season 11 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

'Married At First Sight Australia' Season 11: TV schedule, dates "Married At First Sight Australia" season 11 premieres on Monday, Jan. 29 in Australia. International release dates are yet to be confirmed.

• FREE — 9Now (Australia)

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The couples – paired together once again by Alessandra Rampolla (clinical sexologist), Melissa Schilling (dating and relationship guru), and John Aiken (relationship expert) – meet for the first time at the altar. After that, it's the honeymoon, the inevitable breakups, and the odd butt-dial.

The season 11 cast varies in age from just 26 years old, right up to 62 years old. Micro-influencer Cassandra, 30, is a huge fan of the show, but will she like her groom? Nurse Ellie, 32, is done with doctors and look for a life-long connection. While professional kickboxer Jayden, 26, is after a knockout bride. Fingers crossed he fares better than his little brother, who features on MAFS season 9.

After ten seasons, the stats for long-term matrimonial happiness are not encouraging, but the viewing figures remain healthy. For season 11, the broadcasters are promising something a little bit different. According to Channel Nine: "We have tried to move away from the screechy and the shouty."

As with any real marriage, only time will tell. You can follow all the drama by watching "Married At First Sight Australia" live stream and we'll show you how to do that below.

FREE 'MAFS Australia' season 11 live stream

Where to watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' Season 11 for FREE

In Australia, you can watch "Married At First Sight Australia" season 11 via the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service.

Usually based in Australia but not in Oz to watch "Married At First Sight Australia" season 11? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'MAFS Australia' S11 around the world

How to watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' S11 from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could stream "Married At First Sight Australia" season 11 for free on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch "Married At First Sight Australia".

Can I watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' S11 in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like "Married At First Sight Australia" is currently scheduled to air on any U.S. channels. However, previous seasons have aired on Lifetime.

But remember, if you're usually based in Australia, but are visiting the U.S., you can still watch 9Now via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can I watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' season 11 in the U.K.?

New seasons of "Married At First Sight Australia" typically show up on Channel 4 or E4 in the U.K., a month or two after they premiere in Australia. However, there's no cast-iron guarantee of that happing this time around.

Visiting the U.K. from Australia? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service to watch "Married At First Sight Australia" season 11 for FREE on 9Now, just as if you would if you were back home in Oz.

How to watch 'MAFs Australia' S11 live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch every seasons of "Married At First Sight Australia" – including season 11 – for via the on-demand service, 9Now. That's great news because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode to sign up with.

Remember, Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

How is season 11 of 'MAFS Australia' different? The format remains the same and John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla return as experts but the makers of the show, aside from promising an even greater determination to make sure match-ups result in long-term relationships, have introduced increased diversity to the cast – particularly in terms of the age of those taking part. Season 11 reportedly features a gay couple (previous seasons have focused on heterosexual couples).

Who is in the 'Married At First Sight Australia' S11 cast? The wannabe brides and grooms are: Andrea (51), Tim (30), Tristan (29), Lucinda (43), Eden (28), Jonathan (39), Natalie (32), Cassandra (30), Lauren (31), Jack (34), Richard (62), Tori (27), Ellie (32), Jayden (26) and Sara (29)…

Are any 'MAFS Australia' season 10 couples still together? Sadly the answer is no. All of the "MAFS Australia" season 10 couples landed in splitsville, including Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton, and Melinda Willis and Layton Mills.