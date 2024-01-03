How to watch The Floor online — start time and TV channel for new Rob Lowe-fronted gameshow

Knowledge is power in The Floor, the American version of a gameshow that's already conquered much of Europe over the past 12 months alone. Want a piece of the action? The series airs on Fox from Tuesday, January 2. Americans abroad can watch The Floor from anywhere with a VPN.

The Floor: release date, TV channel ► U.S. premiere: Tuesday, January 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET/PT / 2 a.m. GMT (Jan. 3) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 3)

• TV channel — Fox via Sling / Fubo or the next day on Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The show begins with 81 contestants, each assigned a unique specialist topic, sharing a 9x9 grid on the studio floor. The aim of the game? To seize control of the entire grid by beating opponents at their own game.

To get the ball rolling, a player (A) will be selected at random and asked to choose any contestant to go head-to-head with (B), the only requirement being that they have to be occupying an adjacent square. The duo will then match wits in a timed quiz relating to player B's specialist topic.

Rob Lowe is quizmaster, and whoever loses the duel will leave the game, while the victor will take over their territory and have the option to either continue grabbing land or allow the randomizer to shine the spotlight on somebody else.

There will be incentives to play aggressively, though they ultimately pale in comparison to the $250,000 cash prize. Here's what you need to know to watch The Floor from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Floor from anywhere

Just because Fox and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch The Floor if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch The Floor online in the U.S.

In the U.S., The Floor premiered on Tuesday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, with subsequent episodes airing in the same slot weekly.

Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now get 50% off your first month!

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($74.99 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. Get your first month for just $54.99 after a 7-day free trial.

Can you watch The Floor in Canada, the UK or Australia?

As of yet, no plans have been announced to release The Floor with Rob Lowe beyond the U.S..

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend ExpressVPN.