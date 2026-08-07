Hulu is a great streaming service if you're looking for new shows to binge this weekend. It features a deep library of series from a range of Disney-owned networks, including FX, ABC and 20th Television. It also has tons of original hit shows that you don't want to miss. As per usual, this week, I've put together a list of three newly added shows perfect for adding to your weekend watchlist.

First up is "Betrayal: Dirty Secrets" season 4, which tells a scintillating story about an egregious abuse of power. If you prefer your drama fictionalized, "The Shards" is a brand-new series from Ryan Murphy that is based on the life of show co-creator Bret Easton Ellis. If that name sounds familiar, it's because he also wrote "American Psycho." No big deal.

Finally, "Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi" is a new animated Star Wars series. The complete first season just dropped on Hulu (and Disney+) and it's a must-watch for any Star Wars fan. It's a spin-off of one of the best Star Wars series ever.

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Here are three new to Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend, and why you need to watch them. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in August 2026.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 35 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'Betrayal: Dirty Secrets' season 4

‘Betrayal: Dirty Secrets’ | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime docuseries

What's it about? This season of "Betrayal" covers the story of Karoline Borega. She thought she was getting a happily-ever-after when she married Colorado Springs PD officer Joel Kern. But her dream turned into a nightmare when she learned he was abusing his power for sexual conquests.

Why you should watch it: This Hulu series dives deep into the scandal. Not only are there interviews with Borega and her daughter, but there's even an appearance by one of Kern’s ex-lovers. If you are a true crime fanatic, you won't want to skip this salacious season of "Betrayal."

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Stream all 3 episodes of "Betrayal: Dirty Secrets" season 4 on Hulu now

'The Shards' season 1

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Teen thriller series

What's it about? "The Shards" is based on show co-creator Bret Easton Ellis' fictionalized memoir of the same name. It stars Igby Rigney as a young Ellis at Buckley Prep. His world gets turned upside down when a new student, Robert (Homer Gere) arrives at the same time a serial killer known as the Trawler becomes active.

Why you should watch it: Ryan Murphy is a prolific showrunner, and his FX shows all tend to have a combination of polish, style and darkness. "The Shards" seems to be cut from that same cloth, especially with "American Psycho" author Ellis on hand to turn up the dark, twisted drama.

Stream the two-episode premiere of "The Shards" season 1 on Hulu now

'Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi' season 1

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi | Final Trailer | Aug. 5 on Disney+ & Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Anime anthology series

What's it about? "The Ninth Jedi" was an episode from the anthology series "Star Wars: Visions." Now, it's been spun off into its own season of television. Tune in to see the Jedi Lah Kara (Chinatsu Akasaki [Japanese]/Kimiko Glenn [English]) and her crew take on a powerful Imperial warlord.

Why you should watch it: "Star Wars: Visions" is one of the best Star Wars shows ever. I'd put it just behind "Andor." It's an anthology series that isn't tied to the canon, meaning creators can use the Star Wars sandbox to create whatever stories they want. "The Ninth Jedi" is one of the best "Visions" episodes, and the trailer for its spin-off series gave me goosebumps. This is a must-watch, and I'll definitely be watching it this weekend.

Stream all eight episodes of "Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi" season 1 on Hulu now

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