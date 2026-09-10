The new Sony Bravia 6 OLED TV is the LG C6 competitor I've been waiting for

Sony just dropped a brand-new OLED TV, and the most surprising thing about it (other than its sudden, mid-year announcement) is its relatively low price.

For the first time, a Sony OLED TV is going toe to toe with more modestly priced OLEDs from Sony’s top rivals. The Bravia 6 is $1,999 for a 65-inch model, which puts it roughly in line with mid-range OLEDs from LG and Samsung.

That’s exciting news for anyone looking for more OLED-driven options in this price range, but I’m especially interested in the Bravia 6 for two reasons: its hardware and its picture processing.

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Sony Bravia 6 4K OLED TV: $1,999 at Best Buy Sony's most affordable OLED TV of its 2026 Bravia lineup is the first to feature a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, all of which support 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony's top-notch picture processing elevates the Bravia 6 above affordable OLEDs from rival brands.

The Bravia 6 is the first Sony OLED TV with four HDMI 2.1 inputs

Believe it or not, there aren’t very many Sony TVs with more than two HDMI 2.1 inputs. Despite the steep price tags associated with top-tier Sony sets, even the brand’s best TVs (like the recently released Bravia 9 II) are mostly equipped with just a pair of high-bandwidth ports.

The Bravia 6 is different. It might not be as bright or as colorful as the Sony Bravia 8 II OLED, but the Bravia 6 offers more flexibility when it comes to current- and next-generation gaming. With four HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs, folks who upgrade to the Bravia 6 won’t have to think too hard about what devices are plugged into which input, as all of them support the same slate of features, such as 4K gaming at 120Hz.

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For years, LG and Samsung OLED TVs have offered a full slate of HDMI 2.1 inputs. This has been true across nearly all of these brands’ OLEDs — from entry-level models to flagship-level models.

As expected, the Bravia 6’s closest competitors — the LG C6 and Samsung S90H — both carry four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Had Sony’s latest OLED TV arrived with just two high-bandwidth ports, it would have stumbled out of the gate.

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But perhaps the most enticing aspect of the Bravia 6 isn't the hardware on its outside, but rather, the software that makes it all possible.

Sony's picture processing is among the best in the game

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Sony's attention to detail could be the ace up its sleeve.

Until now, experiencing Sony's exceptional processing on an OLED TV typically meant spending more for the privilege — at least relative to competitive sets. The Bravia 6's aggressive pricing makes the brand's expert engineering a bit more accessible.

If you’re the type of viewer who values an accurate presentation above all else, it's tough not to respect Sony's commitment to the cause. Even at the lowest end of the Bravia TV lineup (the Bravia 3 II), Sony is dedicated to making the most of a TV’s hardware.

We're still in the process of evaluating the Bravia 6, and while we don't have test results ready to publish, it's quite possible that Sony's new OLED doesn't get quite as bright as mid-range models from LG and Samsung. But if the Bravia 6's picture processing is as good as we've seen on several Bravia TVs this year, Sony's attention to detail could be the ace up its sleeve.

Sony Bravia 6: Outlook

(Image credit: Sony)

As mentioned, we're still in the process of evaluating the Bravia 6 OLED. However, the TV's surprise announcement coincided with its debut on store shelves.

The 65-inch Bravia 6 is $1,999, but in the coming months, sale pricing could very well make the Bravia 6 a sleeper hit of the 2026 holiday-shopping season. Nevertheless, its current price makes it an intriguing alternative to the LG C6 and the Samsung S90H.

It's worth mentioning, too, that Sony recently emerged at the front of our assessment of the best TV brands. When we asked our readers to vote for the TV brand they trust the most, Sony ran away with those results, too.

Despite the tendency for Sony-branded TVs to carry higher price tags than rival sets, it seems that Sony has maintained a sterling reputation among A/V enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

If the Bravia 6 can succeed without the high-price caveat, it could end up being one of the year's smartest buys for anyone in the market for a sensibly priced OLED TV.

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