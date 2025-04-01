Netflix’s new sci-fi thriller is giving ‘The Last of Us’ meets ‘Fallout’ vibes — here’s the new trailer

Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi thriller is easily one of my most anticipated shows of spring 2025. “The Eternaut” is the show in question, and after watching the latest trailer, I have every reason to be excited.

We don't have too long to wait either, since it lands on the streaming service on April 30.

The best way to describe it is the perfect mix of “The Last of Us” and “Fallout.” This Spanish-language series is actually the first-ever screen adaptation of the iconic Argentine sci-fi graphic novel, written by Héctor G. Oesterheld and illustrated by Francisco Solano López, originally published in 1957.

Now, the new trailer gives us a proper look into the bleak yet fascinating world, introducing us to the protagonist as he leads a group of survivors through the chaos.

The Eternaut | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Eternaut” follows Juan Salvo (Ricardo Darín) and his friends as they fight to survive after a deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population, leaving countless people trapped.

But their battle for survival takes a shocking turn when they realize the toxic snowfall is just the beginning — an invading force from beyond Earth is behind the catastrophe.

Judging by the trailer, this show throws its characters into a collapsed world where survival is anything but certain. The toxic snowfall that wipes out most of humanity feels similar to the nuclear devastation in “Fallout,” while the snowy environment with lurking threats (in this case, aliens) feel straight out of “The Last of Us.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since I love a good survival story (especially ones packed with atmosphere and mystery) “The Eternaut” already feels like a show I’ll be binge-watching on day one.

‘The Eternaut’ on Netflix — what we know right now

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alongside the new trailer image above, Netflix has also dropped a full synopsis along with some more images:

“One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.”

An interesting fact: Buenos Aires is a city that has only seen snowfall three times in recorded history. This rare phenomenon makes the concept of a deadly snowstorm wiping out humanity even more eerie.

(Image credit: Marcos Ludevid / Netflix)

The six-episode show is the work of creator and director Bruno Stagnaro, with the screenplay co-written by Stagnaro and writer-actor Ariel Staltari.

Stagnaro told Netflix Tudum: “[The Eternaut] was one of the first things I read in full in my life, when I was 10 years old. My approach to the adaptation will be to be faithful to that child reader who came across the story for the first time, to try to reconstruct the genuine emotion of living an adventure on the corner of your neighborhood, and the construction of that great Argentine hero that is Juan Salvo.”

(Image credit: Mariano Landet / Netflix)

The cast includes Ricardo Darín alongside Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, and Andrea Pietra. Also joining the ensemble are Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas, and Mora Fisz.

With “The Last of Us” season 2 releasing next week and “Fallout” season 2 still a wait away, “The Eternaut” feels like the perfect show to fill the gap. A survival thriller set against a deadly snowfall in Buenos Aires sounds like a pretty gripping premise, especially since real snowfall there is almost unheard of.

If you’re also a fan of post-apocalyptic thrillers, this might be the next Netflix show you won’t want to miss this month. And I can confidently say it's already on my watchlist.

Stream "The Eternaut" on Netflix starting April 30.