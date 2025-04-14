How to watch 'The Dark Money Game' online – stream Alex Gibney politics doc from anywhere

Apparently, 90% of elections are won by the candidate who spends the most money. Who knew. In two-part HBO documentary "The Dark Money Game", Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney explores the danger of unchecked financing in the democratic process. Both parts – "Ohio Confidential" and "Wealth of the Wicked" – stream on Max first.

Here's how you can watch "The Dark Money Game" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Dark Money Game' streaming details "The Dark Money Game" is a two film presentation: "Ohio Confidential" premieres on April 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT followed by "Wealth of the Wicked" on April 16 at the same time. Both are available to stream on Max on Tuesday, April 15.

• U.S. — HBO/Max via Prime Video/Sling

• AUS — HBO

"The Dark Money Game" films look at the result of Supreme Court’s decision in the Citizen’s United case 15 years ago which enabled unlimited spending by hidden sources on many political campaigns, and delve into that shadowy world. Who would benefit from such an arrangement? Just follow the money to find out.

Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney ("Going Clear", "The Music of Paul Simon") hails the inspiration of Jane Mayer’s book “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right” and features interviews with journalists including Mayer herself, as well as lawmakers, judges, FBI investigators, whistleblowers, and insiders on both sides of the issue.

So to see what all the hype is about read on and discover how to watch "The Dark Money Game" online from anywhere, with our streaming guide below.

How to watch 'The Dark Money Game' online in the U.S.

"The Dark Money Game" is a two film presentation: "Ohio Confidential" premieres on HBO on Tuesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. -11 p.m. ET/PT with "Wealth of the Wicked" on Wednesday, April 16 at the same time. Both are available to stream on Max on Tuesday, April 15 If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "The Dark Money Game" online is via its Max platform. Plans from $9.99. You can also grab Max with a Sling TV package. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Disney Plus.

Watch 'The Dark Money Game' from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "The Dark Money Game" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'The Dark Money Game' around the world

Can I watch 'The Dark Money Game' online in Canada?

Yes, you can watch "The Dark Money Game" in Canada on HBO via the Crave streaming service.

It is a two film presentation: "Ohio Confidential" premieres on Wednesday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m. -11:00 p.m. ET/PT with "Wealth of the Wicked" on Thursday, April 17 at the same time.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Can I watch 'The Dark Money Game' in the U.K.?

Unfortunately there is no release date for "The Dark Money Game" in the U.K. but if and when it drops it will probably be on Sky or Now. You'll hear about it here first.

How to watch 'The Dark Money Game' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "The Dark Money Game" on HBO/Max. It is a two film presentation: "Ohio Confidential" premieres on Tuesday, April 15 with "Wealth of the Wicked" on Wednesday, April 16. Both are available to stream on Max on Tuesday, April 15.

'The Dark Money Game' trailer

'The Dark Money Game' - Episode Guide

Episode 1.1: "Ohio Confidential" - When a powerful political lobbyist is found shot to death, his apparent suicide highlights a bizarre turn in Ohio’s largest public corruption case accidently uncovered by federal investigators that was nearly concealed by loose super PAC [Political Action Committees]campaign financing rules. FBI wiretap recordings ultimately unravel a conspiracy involving a secret $61 million-dollar slush fund for Ohio’s Speaker of the House to secure power in order to pay back corporate donors with a billion-dollar corporate bailout at the expense of the state’s taxpayers.

Episode 1.2: "Wealth of the Wicked" - The film traces the tangled history of campaign finance back to the creation of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in 1975, the 2002 McCain-Feingold Campaign Finance Reform Bill, and the Citizens United decision of 2010 that has molded the shape and opacity of present-day super PACs which now flood the system with money. The film looks at the stealth influence of religious groups and explores the fine line between a bribe and a political “gratuity” or donation, and the reciprocity between well-funded special-interest groups and the political process as well as attempts to influence the judiciary at the highest levels.

'The Dark Money Game' - contributors

"Ohio Confidential":

Jane Mayer (Journalist and author of “Dark Money”)

Maureen O’Connor (former Chief Justice of Ohio’s Supreme Court)

Laura A. Bischoff (Journalist at The Columbus Dispatch)

Jeffrey Williams (former FBI agent)

Tyler Fehrman (former Republican campaign manager)

Emily Glatfelter (Assistant U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Ohio)

David M. Devillers (former U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Ohio)

"Wealth of the Wicked":

Jane Mayer (Journalist and author of “Dark Money”)

Russ Feingold (former U.S. Senator)

Rev. Robert Schenck

James Bopp (Attorney for the National Right to Life Committee)

David M. McIntosh (Co-founder of The Federalist Society)

Jonathan Riehl (Author of “Inside The Federalist Society”)

Maureen O’Connor (former Chief Justice of Ohio’s Supreme Court).

