How to watch 'In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon' online — release date, TV channel, live streams

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is about to take us on a journey through Paul Simon’s decades-long career, from his early success with Simon and Garfunkel to his Grammy-winning solo album “Graceland”. You can watch "In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon" – a two-part doc – from from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream 'In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon' online 'In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon' premieres on Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — MGM Plus (and via Sling TV)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Prolific documentarian Gibney, best known for "Going Clear" and "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room," brings a keen eye to this account of singer-songwriter Simon, famous for hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” and “You Can Call Me Al”.

The two-part docuseries captures the now 82-year-old at work on his 15th solo album while simultaneously casting an eye over his illustrious career, including his upbringing in Queens, N.Y. and his short-lived marriage to Carrie Fisher.

Fans of the “Graceland” singer will also be treated to rare footage of the recording of “Bridge Over Troubled Water”; previously unseen, 16mm dailies from the making of 1969’s “Songs of America”; and video from 1991’s Central Park concert.

Hailed as “fascinating" by The Hollywood Reporter, we explain below how to watch “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” online, for free and from anywhere.

Watch ‘In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon’ online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” on MGM Plus or Sling?

You can still watch the highly anticipated Paul Simon docuseries online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of the country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch ‘In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon’ online in the U.S.

“In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” premieres on Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT exclusive to MGM Plus. There are two episodes, with the second airing the following week on March 24 at the same time of 9 p.m.

For those without cable, online streaming service MGM Plus costs $6.99 a month or $58.99 annually. But new subscribers are entitled to a 7-day FREE trial. Episodes will be available to stream online the same day they receive their linear TV broadcast.

The streaming service is also available through multiple live TV streaming services, either included with a monthly subscription plan or as an add-on service that incurs an extra charge.

For example, it’s available through Amazon Channels to those with an Amazon Prime subscription (at a monthly cost of $14.99 for Amazon Prime and $6.99 for MGM Plus – after your free trial for both services). MGM Plus can also be accessed through Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, Philo and Sling are the standout cheapest options. In particular, we rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. New subscribers can currently get <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">50% off their first month of membership with either the Orange or Blue plan (from $40). Then add on MGM Plus for <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2Fprogramming%2Fmgm" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">just $5 a month).

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Fubo is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan (currently $59.99 for your first month, $79.99 a month thereafter) you get over 100 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. You’ll then want the MGM Plus add-on at $5 a month extra.

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

Watch ‘In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon’ online in Canada

Canadians can watch "In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon" on Crave. In line with the U.S. debut, part one of the docuseries will land on Sunday, March 17, with the second and final part being added the following week on March 24.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Americans out of the country won’t be able to connect to their MGM Plus account in Canada. The solution? Download a VPN watch your home streaming service from anywhere.

Can I watch ‘In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon’ online in the U.K.?

Alex Gibney's documentary about the life of music legend Paul Simon doesn’t have a home in the U.K. yet.

Traveling away from home? With a VPN you can connect to your usual streaming service and watch from anywhere.

Can I watch ‘In Restless Dreams’ in Australia?

There’s been no announcement that “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” has been picked up for streaming in Australia. Until then, Simon fans are left with the sound… of silence.

American abroad? You can still watch “In Restless Dreams", via MGM Plus with a VPN. It’s a handy piece of software that unblocked country-specific streaming services, so you can watch them as you would at home.

'Restless Dreams' FAQ

Who will feature in ‘In Restless Dreams’? We’d expect more than a few famous faces from the world of music. But we know for sure that jazz great Wynton Marsalis, Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels, and singer Edie Brickell, Simon’s wife, will make appearances in the documentary.

How many episodes of ‘In Restless Dreams’ are there? “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” is a two-part docuseries and each episode runs to just under 2 hours long.