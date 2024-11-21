How to watch 'Human vs Hamster' online and from anywhere

Almost certainly a consequence of the writers' strike, "Human vs Hamster" sounds like one of those rare TV abominations that has to be seen to be believed — you can watch "Human vs Hamster" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Human vs Hamster' streaming details All eight episodes of "Human vs Hamster" premiere on Thursday, November 21 in the United States.

Fronted by Sarah Sherman ("SNL") and Kyle Brandt ("Good Morning Football"), the eight-episode series sounds exactly like "Gladiators", only with hamsters instead of supersized athletes. Seriously. The hamsters even have cheesy names, such as Shadow, Astro, Lightning, Romeo, The Professor, and... Kevin.

Each episode — some of which, like "Rhode Island Firefighters and New Jersey Firefighters", follow an arbitrary theme, others, like "Trivia Kings and Volunteer Queens", not so much — sees a group of people who had presumably once harbored hopes of appearing on a different gameshow altogether, attempt to outperform the hamsters in a series of challenges.

These include mazes, obstacles, wheels and food challenges, and you can read on to see how you can watch "Human vs Hamster" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Human vs Hamster' online in the U.S.

Watch 'Human vs Hamster' from anywhere

If "Human vs Hamster" isn't streaming where you currently are, that doesn't mean you have to miss the interspecies gameshow while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream it from anywhere.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

'Human vs Hamster' streams by country

Can I watch 'Human vs Hamster' online in Canada?

Can I watch 'Human vs Hamster' in the U.K.?

Can I watch 'Human vs Hamster' in Australia?

'Human vs Hamster' trailer

Human Vs. Hamster | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

'Human vs Hamster' episode guide

Episode 1 – Teachers and Nurses (Nov. 21)

To kick off the competition, teachers and nurses square off against four mighty hamsters before one team takes on Shadow in the final.

Episode 2 – Trivia Kings and Volunteer Queens (Nov. 21)

In three all-new challenges, the Trivia Kings and Volunteer Queens take on hamsters Astro, Lightning, and Romeo, as well as returning favorite Kevin.

Episode 3 – Weekend Warriors and Theater Kids (Nov. 21)

The Weekend Warriors and Theater Kids get the first look at challenge Wiener Takes All before Astro tries to take all in the final.

Episode 4 – Wrestlers and Lawyers (Nov. 21)

Lawyers and Wrestlers step into the ring -- or wheel -- against familiar foes and the newest furriest competitor, The Professor.

Episode 5 – Rhode Island Firefighters and New Jersey Firefighters (Nov. 21)

Facing off against firefighters from Rhode Island and New Jersey, the Ham-stars look to snuff out the competition in an a-maze-ing new challenge.

Episode 6 – Magicians and Dancers (Nov. 21)

Dancers and Magicians take center stage in another new feat before Lightning attempts to steal the spotlight in Escape the Cage.

Episode 7 – Flight Attendants and Tooth Fairies (Nov. 21)

Flight Attendants and Tooth Fairies try to take a bite out of the competition in a new challenge that tests an essential hamster skill: tunneling.

Episode 8 – Caroling Elves and Christmas Candy Clerks (Nov. 21)

In this holiday showdown, with the humans ahead 4-3, the Caroling Elves and Christmas Candy Clerks hope to prove species superiority once and for all.

