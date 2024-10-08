How to watch the 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' online and from anywhere – BTC documentary 2024
An intrepid filmmaker is let loose in the bizarre world of cryptocurrency
Within the secretive crypto community, the fact that "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" has even been made at all has set all kinds of weird indicators moving in various directions but the fact that the real identity of the founder of the digital currency (usually referred to by pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto) is finally about to be revealed has driven speculation into a frenzy.
Here's how you can watch "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
"Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" premieres Tuesday, October 8 on HBO.
► Time: 9 p.m. ET / PT (2 a.m. BST/ 11 p.m. AEST )
• U.S. — HBO/Max
• CAN — Crave
The clever money on the inventor of the original cryptocurrency founder being named as the late Len Sassaman (a cryptographer who died in 2011) has prompted some traders to create memecoins of his cat, although his odds at blockchain-based betting platform Polymarket have slumped from 68% at the start of the month to 21%.
If none of that makes any sense then this is probably not the documentary for you but if you do have some skin in the game or strongly suspect that at some point we will all have some skin in the game as the digital currency continues to disrupt the world order and challenge central banks to such an extent that it has grown into a trillion-dollar asset class.
Read on to see how you can watch "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" online and from anywhere in the world.
How to watch "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" in the U.S.
"Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" will be broadcast on HBO in the U.S. on Tuesday, October 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. So the best way to watch online is via its Max platform.
Max prices start at $9.99/month. It's also no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon".
You also have the option of paying from $16.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.
Watch 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' from anywhere in the world
If "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from anywhere.
Watch 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' around the world
How to watch 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' online in Canada
Catch "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" exclusively on Crave in Canada with the premiere set for 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, October 8.
Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.
Can I watch 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' in the U.K.?
"Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" will premiere on HBO on Tuesday, October 8 but as streaming platform Max not available in U.K. yet, non-subscribers will have to wait until a domestic streaming platform, almost certainly Sky, announces a release date.
Can I watch 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' online in Australia?
As with the U.K., "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" is not available in Australia yet. Aussies will have to wait until a domestic streaming platform, possibly Binge, announces a release date.
'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' cast list
- Cullen Hoback - Self
- Adam Back - Self
- Ricardo Salinas Pliego - Self
- Roger Ver - Self
- Peter Todd - Self
- Samson Mow - Self
- "Satoshi Nakamoto" - Anonymous
'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' trailer
