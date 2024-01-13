How to watch Gladiators — stream revamped U.K. show online from anywhere

Do you feel the power of the Gladiators? Do you have the will... and the skill? The staple of Saturday night television is back for 2024, with a new crop of contenders hoping that they have the the speed, the strength and heart to be a winner. Traveling outside the U.K.? You can watch Gladiators for FREE online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Gladiators streaming details Gladiators starts on Saturday, Jan. 13 with weekly episodes airing at 5:50 p.m. GMT / 12:50 p.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

For anybody not old enough to remember the hugely popular original series from the 90s, Gladiators is a big, brash — and not a little camp —gameshow in which members of the public try to defeat each other and the mighty Gladiators in a series of challenges to test their skill, dexterity and power.

There are 16 new Gladiators standing in the way of the the contenders' glory; from Olympic athletes like Fire (Montell Douglas) and Phantom (Toby Olubi), to intimidating body builders such as Diamond (Livi Sheldon) and Legend (Matt Morsia). Even Mark Clattenburg, the main referee, has athletic clout, having refereed in F.A. Cup and Champions League soccer matches.

Bradley Walsh is on hosting duties with his son Barney (sorry if you were hoping for Fash and Ulrika!) and, while there'll be events such as Hang Tough, The Wall, Powerball and the Duel for nostalgists, there's also three new games: Collision, The Edge and The Ring.

First up are the quarter-finals with the final episode scheduled to take place from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, U.K. on Saturday, Mar. 23 where a male and female champion will be crowned.

Viewers... ready!? Here's everything you need to watch Gladiators online and stream episodes no matter where in the world you are.

Watch Gladiators free online

Watch Gladiators online FREE in the U.K.

The much-anticipated return of Gladiators starts on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 5:50 p.m. GMT on BBC One, with each of the 11 episodes going out at the same time every week.

All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. The BBC iPlayer is totally FREE to view — provided you have a TV licence of course.

BBC iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can think of, including web browsers and through its smartphone app.

If you're outside of the UK when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent iPlayer from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch Gladiators from anywhere

How to watch Gladiators U.K. from anywhere in the world

What if you're usually based in the U.K. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and want a little taste of home. Unfortunately, the BBC iPlayer is ordinarily unable to access from abroad.

But don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Gladiators streams as if you were in the U.K..

Gladiators U.K. streams by country

Can I watch Gladiators in the U.S.?

American Gladiators was the original version of the hit show, inspiring copycats around the world (including the U.K.).

Unfortunately, however, the new version of Gladiators U.K. doesn't have a broadcaster in the U.S..

If you're a Brit in the U.S., you can watch Gladiators online on the BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can I watch Gladiators in Canada?

Much like south of the border, nobody has yet picked up the rights to show Gladiators U.K. in Canada.

So if you're from the U.K. and are across the Atlantic, you can still watch by using a VPN and streaming on the BBC iPlayer — explained above.

Can I watch Gladiators U.K. in Australia?

Gladiators Australia is getting its own revamp in 2024 (starting Monday, Jan.15). As such, it doesn't look as though Gladiators U.K. will be shown Down Under.

A Brit in Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Gladiators trailer

2024 Gladiators

Men

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gladiator name Real name Background Apollo Alex Gray Rugby player, NFL Bionic Matty Campbell Bodybuilder Giant Jamie Christian Johal Bodybuilder Legend Matt Morsia Bodybuilder, powerlifter Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey Sprinter Phantom Toby Olubi Bobsledder Steel Zack George CrossFit Viper Quang Luong Bodybuilder, actor

Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gladiator name Real name Background Athena Karenjeet Kaur Bains Powerlifter Comet Ella-Mae Rayner Gymnast, diver Diamond Livi Sheldon Bodybuilder Dynamite Emily Steel CrossFit, swimming Electro Jade Packer Bodybuilder Fire Montell Douglas Sprinter, bobsledder Fury Jodie Ounsley Rugby player Sabre Sheli McCoy Weightlifter, CrossFit