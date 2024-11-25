How to watch 'Get Millie Black' online from anywhere – stream Jamaica detective series now

By leaving Scotland Yard and upping sticks to serve on the Jamaican Police Force, detective Millie-Jean Black (Tamara Lawrance) thought she'd left the ghosts of her past thousands of miles away. After Metropolitan Police detective Luke Holborn (Joe Dempsie) turns up on her doorstep in search of help, therefore, it's not just the case keeping her up at night.

Here's how you can watch "Get Millie Black" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Get Millie Black' streaming details "Get Millie Black" premieres on Monday, November 25 in the U.S. and Canada.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Foxtel Now/Binge 7-day free trial

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Her reasons for packing it in and returning to the country of her birth to work harrowing missing persons cases are manifold. Part of it was out of obligation to her sister Hibiscus (Chyna McQueen), a bohemian outcase with a penchant for getting into trouble, but there were professional motivations too.

Millie-Jean's hyper-defensive reaction to Luke's appearance hints at skeletons, but in the meantime she and her partner Curtis (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr) have a major operation on their hands.

Luke has been working on a case that traverses both of Millie-Jean's stomping grounds, and not by coincidence. The twist at the end is described as 'outstanding', so you're in for a treat.

The drama, created by Booker Prize-winning novelist Marlon James, who adapted the show from his own story, comprises five episodes. Read on to see how you can watch "Get Millie Black" from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Get Millie Black' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch 'Get Millie Black' from anywhere in the world

If "Get Millie Black" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Get Millie Black" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Get Millie Black' around the world

How to watch 'Get Millie Black' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can catch "Get Millie Black" exclusively on Crave in Canada, with the first episode set to land on the streaming service on Monday, November 25.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend Nord VPN.

Can you watch 'Get Millie Black' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Get Millie Black" may be partly set in the U.K., but it won't air in the U.K. until 2025.

The good news is that when it does arrive, it will be shown on free-to-air Channel 4.

In the meantime, if you're an American or Canadian currently across the pond you can still catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'Get Millie Black' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can catch "Get Millie Black" on streaming specialist Binge, starting Tuesday, November 26.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, the show airs each Tuesday at 8.30pm AEDT, with each episode available on-demand on Foxtel Now.

Down Under for work or on vacation? Don't worry. You can still catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform via Nord VPN.

'Get Millie Black' cast

Tamara Lawrance as Millie-Jean Black

Joe Dempsie as Luke Holborn

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Curtis

Chyna McQueen as Hibiscus

Nestor Aaron Absera as Corsica

Peter John Thwaites as Freddie Summerville

More from Tom's Guide