How to watch 'Breath of Fire' online – stream the Kundalini yoga docuseries from anywhere

"Breath of Fire" is a four part docuseries about Katie Griggs - a YouTube astrologer from Colorado who remodeled herself as Guru Jagat and popularized Kundalini yoga, which was practiced by Hollywood A-Listers but accused of being "a cult within a cult".

Here's how you can watch "Breath of Fire" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Breath of Fire' streaming details "Breath of Fire" docuseries premieres in the U.S. on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET / PT

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Binge 7-day free trial

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Her philosophy was based on the teachings of Yogi Bhajan, one of the major figures associated with kundalini yoga who was accused of rape, sexual misconduct and financial malfeasance, while several of her controversial business practices and views surfaced following her premature passing in 2021.

Interest in the self-styled wellness guru was, in part, driven by the number of celebrity clients who could be found at her Ra Ma Institute on Lincoln Boulevard, Venice, Los Angeles. These included Alicia Keys, Demi Moore and Kate Hudson but there is no suggestion that any of them shared the views of Griggs/Guru Jagat.

Yoga is believed to increase creativity, improve mood and even slow the ageing process – but does yoga have a dark side? Read on to see how you can watch "Breath of Fire" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Breath of Fire' online in the U.S.

This new docuseries will be broadcast on HBO in the U.S. on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "Breath of Fire" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'Breath of Fire' around the world

How to watch 'Breath of Fire' online in Canada

You can watch "Breath of Fire" in Canada on the Crave streaming service from Wednesday, October 23.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Breath of Fire' in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "Breath of Fire" in the U.K. at the time of writing.

But don't panic. Those in the U.K. on vacation or for work can still watch the show with a good streaming VPN to log in back home.

How to watch 'Breath of Fire' online in Australia

"Breath of Fire" drops on streaming specialist Binge on Thursday, October 24.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Not at home? No problem. You can still catch the show by logging in with a good streaming VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.

Official HBO 'Breath of Fire' trailer

How did Katie Griggs (Guru Jagat) die? A cardiac arrest caused by a pulmonary embolism following surgery on her left ankle on August 1, 2021. She was 41 and is buried in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

