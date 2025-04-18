'Sinners' is a powerful vampire thriller with teeth and soul — and it’s my favorite movie of 2025 so far

This year has felt a bit underwhelming when it comes to theatrical releases. Don’t get me wrong, there have been a few that I’ve enjoyed, like “Novocaine” and “Companion,” but I’ve been craving that feeling of being truly blown away.

That was until “Sinners” came along and left me speechless. It’s the cinematic magic I’ve been waiting for, and without a doubt, it’s my favorite movie of 2025 so far.

I’ve been hyped for “Sinners” ever since the first trailer dropped, teasing Michael B. Jordan in a gripping vampire horror-thriller. But after catching an early screening, I wasn’t prepared for how much it would grab me. Director Ryan Coogler really isn’t messing around, that’s for sure.

“Sinners” follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both portrayed by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown to open a juke joint. Their grand opening takes a dark turn when they encounter a group of vampires.

But “Sinners” is so much more than just a vampire thriller. The sound design, cast, gritty visuals and important themes make it an absolute must-see movie this month. I’m already recommending it to everyone I know.

‘Sinners’ has so much passion and energy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s hard to know where to begin because there’s so much I love about “Sinners.” But if I had to sum it up in one word, it would be: passion.

Everything about this movie is electric — from the soundtrack to the gritty shots of the American South. You can feel the energy bursting in every frame.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I felt a director’s passion so strongly through the screen. It was the kind of energy that kept my eyes glued to the screen and excitement bubbling in my gut, because every second felt important and contributed something meaningful to the story.

(Image credit: Warner. Bros Pictures)

Coogler proved his dedication in the way he nailed the 1930s vibe, particularly during the Delta Blues era. The whole movie has this vintage feel, thanks to the saturated shots and grainy visuals. It perfectly embodies the gritty, nostalgic atmosphere of 1930s Mississippi, making “Sinners” even more immersive on the big screen.

But a lot of that passion and energy really comes down to the cast. Michael B. Jordan, of course, delivers a standout performance since he plays twins, and you can tell exactly who’s who just from his expressions and voice. Smoke is the more reserved, gruff one, while Stack is reckless, the kind of guy who’d probably throw the first punch.

Even in just two hours, Jordan gives each brother their own flaws, struggles, and personalities. And somehow, he builds a believable bond between them. I mean, it’s pretty darn impressive to pull off that kind of relationship… with yourself.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The rest of the cast are electric, and they all work so well together on screen. You really feel that energy during the juke joint’s opening night when everything comes alive.

Omar Benson Miller provides the laughs as the doorman Cornbread, Jayme Lawson has a seductive power as the beautiful Pearline, Wunmi Mosaku is the strong-minded Annie, who has a broken but heartfelt relationship with Smoke. And Hailee Steinfeld is Mary, who is torn between her feelings and trying (and failing) to let go of Stack.

Every one of these characters feels lived-in, like the actors are genuinely passionate about the story they’re telling.

That goes for our vampire antagonist, too — Remmick, played by Jack O'Connell, who’s both unsettling and oddly charming from the second he shows up asking to be let into the juke joint. Even in his first few minutes on screen, you can tell he’s loving every second of it.

The sound design will stir your soul

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

While the entire cast is great, Miles Caton’s Sammie is the heart of “Sinners.” He’s the one who brings the music to life — not just through raw talent, but through this deep, quiet passion that you can feel in every scene. He’s also great at playing a character who’s both soft-spoken and righteous, which makes him incredibly compelling to watch.

Sammie is the cousin of Smoke and Stack, and he’s been invited along to play tunes at their opening night, performing alongside Delroy Lindo’s Slim (who’s incredible on the piano, by the way). There’s one scene in particular (my favorite scene) where Sammie plays guitar and sings one of his own songs in a long, extended musical sequence.

During this scene, everyone at the party starts stomping their feet in time with the music, and the song builds and builds as we’re taken through different eras in what feels like a single continuous shot. It’s hard to explain unless you’ve seen it, but it’s one of the most powerful musical sequences I’ve seen in years. Watch it in IMAX because you really feel the bass in your chest.

(Image credit: Eli Adé / Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Sinners” thrives on its sound design, which is hands down my favorite part of the whole movie. Everyone involved is insanely talented. Coogler knew exactly how to build something powerful, with the energy of people dancing, feeling, living in the music, and the musicians at the center of it all really bring the era to life.

The same goes for Jack O’Connell, who plays the banjo and actually sings in this slightly unsettling tone, even though the song itself sounds cheerful. It’s great stuff.

Beyond just the music, “Sinners” uses these sonic moments to rack up the tension at the party, especially once the vampires come into play. By then, you know it’s only a matter of time before things explode.

You need to experience ‘Sinners’ on the big screen

(Image credit: Eli Adé / Warner Bros. Pictures)

You need to see “Sinners” on the big screen because waiting for it to hit streaming just won’t be the same. This movie is something you want to sit with, soak in, and honestly, just get swept up by.

“Sinners” does start off quite slow, taking some time before we see any vampires and get to the juicy stuff, but I personally think that works well.

We’re introduced to Smoke and Stack, along with other folks in the Southern town who are tied to the twins, like their cousin Sammie. Some people might find it a little too slow-burning, but for me, it’s the world-building and character work that make the eventual conflict hit so much harder.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The sound will wrap around you in a theater, and I guarantee you’ll find the energy in the room shifts once you get to the musical scene. You want to be in front of the big screen where you’ll feel the beats in your chest and the incredible tension that comes from the music.

Ryan Coogler, it's safe to say I am thoroughly impressed with what you've done here. “Sinners” takes risks and goes places you don’t expect, while still feeling grounded in real emotion and atmosphere. There’s style, soul, and a whole lot of teeth.

Some movies are meant to be experienced, not just watched. “Sinners” is one of them.