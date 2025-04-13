Max top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Summer may still be a ways away, but Max is already bringing the heat this April with new seasons of some of the greatest shows on television right now. If you're looking for what to watch next on the best streaming services, you've got your work cut out for you with so much to choose from.

Max's top 10 list of most-watched shows is as great a place to start as any, but they're not all guaranteed to be winners. That's why we've carefully combed through Max's top 10 list to highlight which shows deserve a spot on your watchlist. Leading the charge this month is the long-awaited “The Last of Us” season 2 as well as the razor-sharp “Hacks” season 4, but you'd be remiss not to check out one of the biggest surprises of the year so far: Max's riveting new medical drama, "The Pitt."

Ready to find your next bingeworthy obsession? Let's dive into the best three shows in Max's top 10 list.

This article is based on the Max top 10 shows in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 13.

Best shows in Max's top 10

'The Pitt'

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

You’ve seen one medical drama, you’ve seen them all, right? Wrong. Max's new medical drama "The Pitt" is a cross between "ER," "Scrubs," and "The Wire," and it's already in the running for our favorite shows of the year.

This gritty series doesn't just show how important healthcare is—it also calls out the system for how it’s failing the very people who keep it running.

Each episode of the 15-episode first season unfolds across one hour of a 15-hour shift in the Emergency Department, which the doctors, nurses, and staff lovingly refer to as "The Pitt." Leading the charge is Noah Wyle as Dr. “Robby” Robinavitch, a golden-hearted but cynical senior doc who’s had it with the red tape and profit-first mindset that keeps hospitals from providing the best possible care for their patients.

"The Pitt's" does an excellent job of character and world-building, constantly leaving a trail of tiny breadcrumbs that provide insights into each of the team's past. And it's unique, single-location conceit expertly builds tension in a workplace where the stakes are always life-or-death.

Watch it now on Max

'The Last of Us'

The Last of Us | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

“The Last of Us” Season 2 premieres today, so it's no surprise to see the first season high up on Max's top-10 list. After two years of waiting, fans are eager to rejoin Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) for another bout of post-apocalyptic drama and zombie-killing action.

Season 2 picks up five years after the events of the first season, with the duo now living in Jackson, Wyoming, and trying to carve out a sense of peace in a close-knit, thriving community of survivors. But that's not easy with the consequences of Joel’s choices still hanging over their heads, further straining his pseudo-father-daughter relationship with Ellie.

This season also adds some new faces to mix things up, including Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Dina (Isabela Merced) and Jesse (Young Mazino), among others, as well as a completely new character not in the games: Joel’s therapist, Gail (Catherine O’Hara). Because lord knows that man needs therapy after everything that went down in the hospital.

Watch it now on Max

'Hacks'

Hacks Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Another huge April premiere for Max is “Hacks” returning for its fourth season, and one of the funniest shows on television continues to knock it out of the park. The show, created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, has been a stand out on the awards circuit, even beating out "The Bear" for outstanding comedy series at last year's Emmys.

"Hacks" follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Vegas stand-up comedian in desperate need of new material as she risks losing her residency at the Palmetto Casino. Enter Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a young comedy writer stuck in career limbo thanks to an ill-advised tweet and a reputation for being tough to work with.

The two form an unlikely partnership that swings between mentorship and mutual chaos. We saw their rollercoaster relationship take another wild turn in season 3, when Ava blackmailed Deborah into making her the head writer on her new late-night talk show. Now the duo must navigate the fallout from this betrayal while working to make this show the big break they both desperately need.

Watch it now on Max

Max top 10 shows right now

'The Pitt' 'The White Lotus' 'Real Time with Bill Maher' 'The Last of Us' 'Hacks' 'The Righteous Gemstones' 'Hollywood Demons' 'Gold Rush' 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' 'All Acces PD: Grand Rapids'