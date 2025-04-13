'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere live — latest updates, predictions, new characters and will that moment happen?
'The Last of Us' returns to HBO and Max with an unmissable season 2 premiere
"The Last of Us" season 2 is finally here! After more than two years of waiting, HBO’s smash hit adaptation of the best-selling PlayStation video game franchise is set to return tonight with the premiere episode, “Future Days,” airing at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on both HBO and Max.
(In the U.K., it’s airing in the early hours of Monday at 2 a.m. on Sky Atlantic and Now).
We’ll be catching up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) following the dramatic events of the season 1 finale, which saw the former tell one heck of a lie, which might just have some serious consequences. But also expect to be introduced to a larger cast of new characters, the most significant of whom is Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).
There’s no doubt that the return of “The Last of Us’” is one of the most anticipated TV events of 2025, and we’re on hand to guide you through the premiere with plenty of build-up, alongside live coverage of the episode and some post-show reactions. We’ve also got all the information you need to tune and watch the show live from anywhere in the world.
So, let’s dive into “The Last of Us” season 2 premiere as it unfolds. Just be sure to prepare yourself first. If you thought last season was pretty dark, things are set to get even bleaker.
Last season on ‘The Last of Us’
“The Last of Us” season 1 aired more than two years ago, beginning in January 2023 and concluding in mid-March. It’s been a long road to get to season 2, and now that we’re just a few hours away from the premier of episode 1, “Future Days,” you might need a recap.
Set 20 years after a mutated cordyceps infection led to the collapse of society, “The Last of Us” picks up with Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor who lost his daughter in the initial outbreak, living in a Boston quarantine zone with smuggling partner Tess (Anna Torv).
Joel and Tess are tasked by the leader of the Fireflies, a group resisting the rule of the Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA), to transport a young girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the country to a Western outpost.
It’s soon revealed that Ellie is actually immune to the cordyceps infection and she may be the key to creating a vaccine. When Tess is bitten, she sacrifices herself so that Joel and Ellie can escape a pursuing hoard of zombie-like creatures, and the journey really begins.
They encounter numerous survivors along the way. Some are friendly like Henry (Lamar Johnson) and his younger brother Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard). Some decidedly less so, like David (Scott Shepherd), the leader of a group that has turned to cannibalism to stay alive.
Joel and Ellie eventually make it to the Fireflies holed up in a Lincoln hospital. But when Joel learns that the group’s plan to develop a cure will involve a procedure that Ellie won’t survive, he goes AWOL and brutally murders the Fireflies within the hospital, including Marlene.
Rather than revealing his action to Ellie, he concocts a lie that the Fireflies had already tried and failed to create a cure with previous immune people and let them leave.
And that’s a very speedy recap of “The Last of Us” season 1, as we head into this new season don’t be surprised if the repercussions of Joel’s actions are felt from the jump.