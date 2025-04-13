'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere live — latest updates, predictions, new characters and will that moment happen?

"The Last of Us" season 2 is finally here! After more than two years of waiting, HBO’s smash hit adaptation of the best-selling PlayStation video game franchise is set to return tonight with the premiere episode, “Future Days,” airing at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on both HBO and Max.

(In the U.K., it’s airing in the early hours of Monday at 2 a.m. on Sky Atlantic and Now).

We’ll be catching up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) following the dramatic events of the season 1 finale, which saw the former tell one heck of a lie, which might just have some serious consequences. But also expect to be introduced to a larger cast of new characters, the most significant of whom is Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

There’s no doubt that the return of “The Last of Us’” is one of the most anticipated TV events of 2025, and we’re on hand to guide you through the premiere with plenty of build-up, alongside live coverage of the episode and some post-show reactions. We’ve also got all the information you need to tune and watch the show live from anywhere in the world.

So, let’s dive into “The Last of Us” season 2 premiere as it unfolds. Just be sure to prepare yourself first. If you thought last season was pretty dark, things are set to get even bleaker.