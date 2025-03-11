Max reveals 'Hacks' season 4 release date and trailer — here's when it's coming

'You gotta dance with the one who brought ya.'

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels in Hacks
(Image credit: HBO Max)

"Hacks" season 4 brings one of the best comedies on streaming services back to Max. And we don't have long to wait for the two-part premiere.

Max just revealed the first trailer for "Hacks" season 4 on YouTube and while it doesn't give us much it's already got me ready for Deborah and Ava to return to my TV screen.

Thankfully, they'll be there soon. Max announced that the 10-episode fourth season will debut on Max on Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Hacks Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Hacks Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube
Watch On

Season 4 will kick off on that night with a two-episode premiere and then we'll get a new weekly episode every Thursday for four weeks.

Here's where things take an interesting turn. Episodes 7-8 are also getting a two-episode release on May 15, so expect a big story event to occur there.

After that double feature, it's back to single-episode drops on May 22 and 29, with the finale coming on May 29.

'Hacks' season 4 could make or break the dynamic duo — here's what you need to know

If you've never seen the show, or just need a refresher, "Hacks" stars Hannah Einbinder as Ava, a struggling comedy writer who was "canceled" after an insensitive tweet. To get her working again, her agent Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) pairs her with legendary (but potentially washed up) comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart).

At first, their relationship is contentious, in no small part because they're an odd pairing. Ava is a caricature of a millennial, overly politically correct and open about feelings. Meanwhile, Deborah is old school and while her act has gotten stale, she doesn't think this young writer has anything to offer.

But she soon realizes that Ava has potential, and hires her to be her writer. Their relationship ebbs and flows, but by the end of season 3, Deborah is back at the top of her game and about to host her own late-night talk show.

However, her relationship with Ava has never been worse and the new season 4 trailer picks back up with the duo very much still the other's antagonist.

So will these two survive each other long enough to get Deboarh's show successfully off the ground? Or will Ava's role as lead writer ultimately prove fatal for the show's chances? You'll have to tune in on April 10 to find out.

Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

