6 top new shows this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (May 19-25)

TV is heating up just before the unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day. A wave of new shows are premiering on Netflix, HBO Max and other streaming services, as well as on broadcast and cable TV.

Fans can say goodbye to the gripping saga of "The Last of Us" as season 2 comes to a stunning finale. Meanwhile, the drama continues to build with the return of "Nine Perfect Strangers" for season 2 and the debut of dark comedy limited series "Sirens." Plus, "Rick and Morty" blasts back onto screens with its highly anticipated season 8.

Whether you’re streaming or tuning in on cable, this week delivers some of the best TV to kick off the holiday. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ season 2 (Hulu)

Nine Perfect Strangers | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Nine new strangers. One eccentric guru. Zero (degree) chill. The mystery-drama, created by David E. Kelley based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, returns with Nicole Kidman reprising her role as the enigmatic wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko.

This time, she’s leading a psychedelic healing retreat in the icy Austrian Alps. Her guests, who were “chosen under bizarre circumstances,” quickly realize this is no mere spa day. Season 2’s powerhouse cast includes Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy and Henry Golding, who will explore bliss, breakdowns and maybe even brain-bleaching.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, May 21 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Sirens’ (Netflix)

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This limited series will pour you a chilled glass of rosé, then slap it out of your hand. The dark comedy, created by Molly Smith Metzler (“Maid”), stars Julianne Moore as a magnetic socialite with unnerving influence, and Meghann Fahy as the sister trying to pull her sibling (Milly Alcock) out of Michaela’s hypnotic grip.

Set over one twisted weekend at a luxe beach estate, “Sirens” is sharp, sexy and a little unhinged — in the best way. Come for the hydrangeas and yacht club gossip, stay for the power plays and psychological warfare.

All 5 episodes premiere Thursday, May 22 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘She the People’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s She The People | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry digs into Mississippi politics with a new comedy that carries his usual calling cards: messy, funny and full of heart.

Terri J. Vaughn plays Antoinette Dunkerson, a newly elected Lieutenant Governor who quickly learns that campaigning was the easy part. Now Antoinette is stuck under a sexist boss, in front of a nosy public and surrounded by relatives who don’t know the meaning of “off the record.”

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, May 22 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 finale (HBO)

The Last of Us Season 2 | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The season 2 finale promises a showdown that “The Last of Us” fans have been waiting for: Ellie and Abby, finally face to face. After a tense build-up of heartbreak, revenge and impossible choices, the emotional stakes couldn’t be higher.

Will this collision spark redemption, rage or something painfully in between? Get ready for powerhouse performances, twists that hit like a punch, and breathtaking action. If the season has been simmering, this finale looks to be a wildfire.

Episode 7 premieres Sunday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

‘Rick and Morty’ season 8 premiere (Cartoon Network)

Rick and Morty | Season 8 Official Trailer | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Rick and Morty are back for an eighth go-around and things are weirder (and better) than ever. Space Beth is front and center, fully armed and not here for anyone’s nonsense. Rick’s along for the ride, naturally, and Morty’s just trying to stay alive.

Season 8 will feature everything from culty Easter lore to unholy cornfields to the kind of multiverse nonsense that makes you question everything, including why Butter Bot still doesn’t have a purpose.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 25 at 11 p.m. ET on the Cartoon Network (via Sling)

‘The Librarians: The Next Chapter (TNT)

The Librarians: The Next Chapter - Launches May 25 on TNT - YouTube Watch On

This spinoff of the popular fantasy series “The Librarians” launches with a two-night premiere on May 25 after the NBA and NHL playoffs. Callum McGowan stars as Vikram Chamberlain, a Librarian from 1847 who’s stuck in the present after accidentally unleashing magic across Europe.

Teaming up with a quirky new crew — a history whiz, a science geek, and a Guardian — they have six months to clean up the mess. With Agatha Christie-style murders, vampire encounters and a trip to Camelot, fans of the original should enjoy the fresh adventures.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 25 at approx. 11:30 p.m. ET on TNT (via Sling)