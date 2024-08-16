Here's when 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1' is streaming on Max

"Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" is the first of potentially four movies in Kevin Costner's new Western epic film series. Set during the American Civil War, this tale of life in the Old West pits friends, families and foes against each other.

Aside from Costner, who created, wrote, directed, starred in, produced and partially financed the movie, "Chapter 1" stars Sienna Miller as Frances Kittredge, Sam Worthington as 1st Lt. Trent Gephardt, Giovanni Ribisi as H. Silas Pickering and Michael Rooker as Sgt. Major Thomas Riordan among many others in a massive ensemble cast.

Perhaps most famous for ending Costner's involvement in the TV show "Yellowstone," the first movie was a box-office bomb and got generally mixed to poor critical reviews. However, audiences have been significantly more positive about the movie, which has found life on paid video-on-demand streaming services.

So if you missed this movie in theaters, we have good news. We know exactly when you can stream "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" on Max and on paid video-on-demand streaming services so you can watch from home. Here's everything you need to know.

When is 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1' coming to Max?

"Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" will be released on Max on August 23. At less than two months after its theatrical debut in the U.S., that's a relatively quick turnaround, though given the movie's box office performance maybe it should have hit Max sooner.

If you don't already have Max, you can sign up on the streaming service's home page. If you're looking to save some money, you should check out the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max streaming bundle or look at our guides on how to get Max for free or how to score the Max student discount.

Is 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1' already streaming?

Horizon: An American Saga | Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

Good news! If you can't wait till August 23 or prefer to buy or rent your movies, "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" is currently available on PVOD streaming services like Amazon and Apple. It's also available for preorder in physical media formats from Walmart, including Blu-ray, DVD and an exclusive steelbook 4K UHD Blu-ray.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For some reason, the Blu-ray doesn't come out till next year, so if you want to own a hard copy of this movie, I'd opt for the 4K steelbook, which releases on September 10. Don't trust the DVDs you can buy now from Walmart, as those are from third-party sellers of questionable repute.

Among all the options you have available, I'd wait until the movie hits Max given that opinions on the movie are so mixed. That being said, the Amazon version is in 4K UHD and costs just $5.99 at the moment. Max will cost you $9.99 for a month of Max with ads, which caps at a 1080p Full HD stream. If you want Max streams in 4K, it'll cost you $20.99 a month, which is nearly four times the Amazon rental price.

So if 4K resolution is a must, you should probably rent "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" from Amazon instead of streaming it on Max. But if you've decided to wait for the movie to hit Max on August 23, sign up now and watch "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" while you wait.