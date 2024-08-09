Why 'Industry' is the best HBO show you’re not watching

If I were asked to describe “Industry” in one (long) sentence, I’d go with this: Combine the cutthroat nature of “Succession,” the drugs and sex drive of “Euphoria,” the anxiety-inducing madness of “Uncut Gems,” and the workplace drama of “Mad Men,” and you get "Industry."

While “Industry” clearly channels the themes and energies of these titles, this drama has become its own entity in the television landscape thanks to its diverse characters, fast-moving dialogue and cinematic nature.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, “Industry” initially follows a group of recent college graduates competing for positions at Pierpoint & Co., an esteemed investment bank. Some of these young professionals include Yasmin (Marisa Abela), a privileged woman with drive and ambition; Harper (Myha’la), a scrappy New Yorker with a chip on her shoulder; and Robert (Harry Lawtey), a working-class grad who can’t stay out of his own way. If season 1 was about winning the position, season 2 was about scratching and clawing to keep it.

“Industry” returns for a third season on August 11. HBO must believe in “Industry” season 3, giving the series the coveted Sunday at 9 p.m. timeslot. Now is the best time to jump on the bandwagon, with the show on the precipice of finding a bigger audience and soaring to new heights.

Financial knowledge is not a requirement

While set in high finance, viewers don't need a vast repertoire of financial knowledge to watch and enjoy “Industry.” It’s a no-homework TV show. Don’t go out and spend your hard-earned money on “Investing for Dummies” so you can understand the ins and outs of trading. By all means, do that if your heart so desires. Would it help to have some basic knowledge about the stock market? Sure, but it’s not a requirement.

“Industry” uses financial jargon to tell a story, but the show comes down to people and their relationships with one another. “Industry’s” use of financial terminology is similar to how “Moneyball” talks about baseball. The audience may not know much about middle relievers, but they’re on the edge of their seats cheering for the Athletics to trade for Ricardo Rincón. It’s a brilliant scene, using emotion and line delivery to build the suspense more so than the Xs and Os.

The same can be said for “Industry” and how it handles the scenes on the trading floor. For example, take the sensational ending of the second episode in season 2 , where Harper tries to close a deal with hedge fund manager Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass). For some, a mismatched FX trade might be a foreign language. But closing a high-stakes deal with the clock winding down is a concept anyone can understand. It’s a masterclass in tension and one of the series' best-written scenes.

Trader proves her worth by closing phenomenal deal | Industry Series 2 - YouTube Watch On

‘Industry’ shares similarities with ‘Succession’ and ‘Euphoria’

“Industry” is commonly grouped with two HBO shows: “Succession” and “Euphoria.” The dog-eat-dog nature of high-end finance and political maneuvering to stay in power are common themes in “Succession” and “Industry.” Are you willing to get dirty and do whatever it takes is a question asked by the Roy family and the Pierpoint employees.

Because of the characters’ backgrounds, “Industry” is a more diverse version of “Succession.” While the Roy kids were born with silver spoons in their mouths, most of Pierpoint’s traders have had to fight to get on that trading floor. Take Eric Tao, played by the brilliant Ken Leung. Eric is a merciless managing director with a killer instinct who takes Harper under his wing. As an Asian American man, Eric is an outsider to many of his privileged colleagues. This feeling of marginalization is likely why he gravitates toward Harper, a black woman who lied her way into Pierpoint. This representation has become a strength in “Indsutry’s” storytelling.

When Pierpoint’s employees are off the clock, they indulge themselves in every vice you can name. It’s sex, drugs, and rock and roll. That’s why “Industry” has been cited as “Euphoria in the financial world." Both shows feature horny people snorting lines of cocaine and having sex in public places. While “Euphoria” uses sex for its characters to come of age, “Industry” uses sex as a result of the fast-paced environment. Conducting an important trade. Landing a wealthy client. Having intense sex after a long day on the floor. They are dopamine addicts in a constant search for physical and spiritual highs.

‘Industry’ is about to level up in season 3

The trailer for “Industry” season 3 teases more backstabbing and debauchery. It’s also leveling up with more glamorous locations and popular stars. Kit Harington from “Game of Thrones” fame joins season 3 as Henry Muck, the CEO of a green tech company working with Pierpoint on his IPO who will become entangled in a love triangle featuring himself, Rob, and Yasmin. Attracting names like Harington and Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”) signals the show’s outreach and growth potential.

“Industry” is about to take a ride that hopefully ends with a renewal for more seasons. As one of the best television shows, it deserves more time to tell invigorating, anxious, and heart-pounding stories.