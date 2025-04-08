When will 'A Minecraft Movie' come to streaming? Here's our best guess

"A Minecraft Movie" is exploding at the box office.

Directed by Jared Hess ("Napoleon Dynamite"), this live-action adaptation of the hugely popular video games tosses Jack Black, Jason Momoa and a handful of other unlikely heroes into a chaotic, live-action version of the "Minecraft" universe. They’ve got one mission: save their pixelated world (and Steve's adorable dog Dennis) before it’s game over.

The movie opened in theaters on April 4 and wasted no time dominating the box office, pulling in over $300 million worldwide in its first weekend. That makes it the biggest video game movie launch ever, overtaking even "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

"A Minecraft Movie" is undoubtedly popular, but the critics are split on whether it's actually good. David Ehrlich of IndieWire called it “a hollow, pixelated mess of nostalgia with no real adventure,” for example, while Clarisse Loughrey at The Independent gave it a more forgiving review, praising Jack Black’s comedic timing and calling the film “goofy, chaotic fun — in the spirit of the game itself.”

Meanwhile, some theaters have had to post warnings about viewers acting out scenes in their seats, thanks to viral moments like an over-the-top "chicken jockey" chase that’s been blowing up online.

As for watching it at home, there's no streaming date just yet. But since it’s a Warner Bros. release, we can expect it to drop on Max at some point down the road. We've given our best shot at estimating when you'll be able to enjoy the blockbuster (pun intended) at home.

When is 'A Minecraft Movie' coming to streaming?

Right now, the only way to watch "A Minecraft Movie" is by heading to your local movie theater.

It just premiered on Friday, April 4, so it'll likely be a few weeks to a few months before it's available to watch at home via digital release or a subscription streaming service.

Unless Warner Bros. shifts its usual rollout strategy, the movie should arrive first on video-on-demand platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, where you will be able to rent or purchase it digitally.

That could be as early as 30 days after the theatrical release, but typically, blockbusters like "A Minecraft Movie" take longer to hit PVOD. For example, the digital release of "Dune: Part Two" arrived 47 days after the movie first opened in theaters.

So, we're guessing that "A Minecraft Movie" hits PVOD in mid to late May.

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After its digital release, we expect "A Minecraft Movie" to eventually stream on Max, the sibling streamer of Warner Bros. The studio's releases typically arrive on Max anywhere from 45 to 100 days after its theatrical window. Using "Dune: Part Two" as an example again, that wait was 82 days.

With that in mind, the best estimate right now is that "A Minecraft Movie" will start streaming on Max sometime in mid to late June.

As always, once Warner Bros. officially confirms a streaming release date, we’ll update this page. In the meantime, if you’re looking for something to watch while you wait, check out the best movies streaming on Max.