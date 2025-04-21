When is 'Sinners' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess on when you can watch on Max

"Sinners" is a sensation. Ryan Coogler's original vampire horror movie has been a hit with critics and audiences alike and has done quite well at the box office.

Don't just take my word for it, either — though I did review it for Tom's Guide, comparing it favorably to "From Dusk Till Dawn." In her review, senior writer Alix Blackburn declared it her "favorite movie of 2025 so far."

We both firmly believe that it's a movie worth seeing in IMAX. But in this economy, you might not have the time or money to spend big on a night out at the movies. Understandably, you might want to know when this Michael B. Jordan flick is coming to one of the best streaming services.

Lucky for you, I know where "Sinners" will be streaming, and I have a pretty good guess as to when you'll be able to watch it. Here's my best guess on when "Sinners" will stream on Max.

Where to stream 'Sinners'

While we don't know exactly when you can stream "Sinners," we know where you'll be able to watch it.

First, the vampire movie will come to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services like Amazon and Apple.

Then, "Sinners" will be available to stream on Max. This is because the horror movie is a Warner Bros. Discovery movie, and WBD owns the streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) service, Max.

When could 'Sinners' come to Max?

(Image credit: Eli Adé / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Again, first Ryan Coogler's horror movie will need to come to PVOD services to buy or rent digitally.

Based on past Warner Bros. releases "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" and "Mickey 17," I predict "Sinners" will arrive on PVOD on May 20, which is about a month after its April 18 release date.

As for when it could come to Max, Warner Bros. movies usually take about three months from their release date to arrive on Max.

Based on this pattern, I predict "Sinners" will arrive on Max on July 4.

I have a few other reasons to suspect this date.

Yes, it's about three months after its April 18 release date. But it's also a holiday weekend and an empty spot in Warner's theatrical release calendar. "Superman" comes out the following week on July 11, and WBD might not want "Sinners" on Max to compete with James Gunn's upcoming DC superhero movie.

What is 'Sinners' about?

Sinners | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

"Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan as identical twins Elijah ("Smoke") and Elias ("Stack") Moore. These two have returned to their Mississippi Delta hometown of Clarksdale after years away in World War I and working for the Chicago Outfit.

Their goal in returning home is to start a juke joint for the local Black community and make a name for themselves after being disillusioned with Chicago. To do that, they recruit a handful of old friends and family, including their cousin Sammie.

Sammie is a blues performer who goes by the name of "Preacher Boy." He has an incredible gift for transcendent music, but unbeknownst to him, it's that same gift that will ultimately bring vampires — and potentially doom — to Clarksdale.