5 new to Max movies with 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Max is one of the best streaming services in part because it's always adding critically acclaimed movies. This August, that rule has no exception.

However, I will admit that this month the pickings are slimmer than most. Only five newly added movies meet the 85% "fresh" threshold on Rotten Tomatoes this month — just two cross 90%. So you're going to want our help to narrow down which movie to watch on your next movie night.

The good news is that, despite the limited selection, there's a lot of range to these five movies. There's everything from foreign romantic comedies to psychological thrillers, and even a beloved animated fantasy movie that works for the whole family.

So without further ado, here are the five new to Max movies with 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes this month.

'Amelie' (2001)

Amélie | Official Trailer (HD) - Audrey Tautou | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

I know some of you may start scrolling to the next film after seeing "French-language romantic comedy" but I promise you shouldn't. Yes, there's heavy use of accordion in the trailer, but rest assured this is one of the most successful French films ever made.

"Amélie" stars Audrey Tautou as the titular Amélie Poulain, a lonely Parisian waitress from a tragic sheltered upbringing. One day she discovers an old metal box of childhood memorabilia hidden in the wall of her apartment, and she goes on a quest to track down the boy who owned it and along the way bring happiness to those she passes on her journey. Come for the Oscar-nominated heartwarming story. Stay for Amélie's complex schemes to make people happy.

Genre: French-language romantic comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it now on Max

'A Bigger Splash' (2015)

A BIGGER SPLASH: Official HD Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Starring Tilda Swinton as world-famous rock singer Marianne Lane, "A Bigger Splash" is a must-watch for fans of director Luca Guadagnino's most recent hit "Challengers."

In this tense drama filled with love triangles and romances old and new, Swinton's Lane is recovering in Italy with her lover Paul (Matthias Schoenaerts) after surgery, which has caused her to lose her voice. Their romantic getaway begins idyllic, but the arrival of Lane's former lover — and Paul's former mentor — Harry (Ralph Fiennes) turns paradise into Hell. Further complicating things is Harry's daughter Pen (Dakota Johnson) who comes with Harry to Marianne and Paul's Italian island villa.

Genre: Psychological drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Stream it now on Max

'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Beetlejuice (1988) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

It's never too early to put a bit of spooky in your life. And with this movie's sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" debuting at the Venice Film Festival later this month, you'll want to watch this Tim Burton classic faster than you can say “Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse.”

Starring Michael Keaton as the titular Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice), this movie is loaded with acting talent. Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis play Adam and Barbara Maitland, a recently deceased couple forced to spend the next 125 years haunting their country home in Winter River, Connecticut. So when Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones), Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara) and Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) suddenly move in and start changing everything, the Maitlands call on Betelgeuse to rid them of the Deetzes. This ghoulish comedy is a must-watch on Max this month, or any month it's available.

Genre: Fantasy horror comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stream it now on Max

'Down Terrace' (2009)

DOWN TERRACE HD TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

"Down Terrace" stars real-life father and son duo Robin and Robert Hill as fictional father and son Karl and Bill. Any tale about father and son dynamics is bound to be fraught with a bit of drama, but when your dad is a local crime boss just released from prison and you're in the family business, that's definitely a complicated relationship.

Rest assured, this crime movie isn't just about family dynamics. There's plenty of betrayal, violence and even murder over the movie's 93 minutes. While chances are you didn't see "Down Terrace" given its $9,812 box office haul, you won't want to miss it. Critics overwhelmingly praised it as a surprisingly comedic and effective crime drama.

Genre: Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stream it now on Max

'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

This month, I saved the best movie for last. "How to Train Your Dragon" stars Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, the 15-year-old son of the Viking chieftain Stoic (Gerard Butler). Their village of Berk is subject to frequent dragon attacks. But when Hiccup meets Toothless, he adopts the adorable Night Fury dragon against his father's wishes.

This fantasy adventure is a touching story about finding a friend in an unlikely place as well as overcoming your fears and prejudices. It's one of the best animated films ever. Somehow, three critics said it wasn't good, preventing it from scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. They're wrong, and after you've watched this animated movie, you'll know why.



Genre: Animated fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Stream it now on Max