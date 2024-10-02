7 new to Max movies to stream now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Max remains our pick for the best streaming service and the deep library of incredible movies is a big reason why.

And looking through everything new on HBO and Max in October 2024, it's clear this month brings plenty of great movies. Nearly a dozen movies new to Max this month cross the enviable threshold of 90% "fresh" or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Of those, we've narrowed it down to seven movies that are must-watch films, including what is arguably the greatest movie ever made.

So without further ado, here are the seven new to Max movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes that you need to check out this month.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street'

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Official Trailer - Wes Craven, Johnny Depp Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

The original "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (not the 2010 movie of the same name) is arguably the greatest horror movie ever made. It's inarguably in the conversation. Robert Englund's Freddy Kruger is iconic and beyond frightening, even transcending his own horror franchise to go toe-to-toe with the equally iconic Jason Voorhees in the 2003 film "Freddy vs. Jason."

In "A Nightmare on Elm Street," teenager Tina Gray (Amanda Wyss) awakens to find her nightgown slashed after seeing a man attack her in a dream. It turns out, that her friend Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) and Nancy's boyfriend have also had a near-death brush with the same disfigured man with a bladed glove. But when Tina dies, Nancy realizes her dream has become a nightmare, and she must stay awake if she wants to survive.

Genre: Horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it now on Max

'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes Official Trailer #3 (2014) - Andy Serkis, Keri Russell Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Rebooting a beloved movie rarely turns out well, but the "Planet of the Apes" reboot franchise is surprisingly good. Directed by Matt Reeves, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" is the second film in the reboot franchise and was a critical and commercial success thanks to an excellent cast and stunning special effects.

In "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," this movie's direct prequel, a Simian flu caused by the drug ALZ-113 wiped out nearly all of humanity. At the same time, it also gave any infected ape enhanced intelligence, essentially leveling the playing field between the two factions. So when a group of humans led by Malcolm (Jason Clark) and Dreyfus (Gary Oldman), encroach on the territory of Caesar (Andy Serkis) and the apes that live outside of San Francisco, it feels like conflict could begin at any moment.

Genre: Science fiction

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it now on Max

'Frost/Nixon' (2008)

Frost/Nixon Official Trailer #1 - Kevin Bacon Movie (2008) HD - YouTube Watch On

To date, the 1972 Watergate scandal has been the only scandal to unseat a president in U.S. history. And that's not for lack of trying. But despite resigning in disgrace in 1974, Richard Nixon shockingly agreed to a series of interviews with British journalist David Frost in an attempt to salvage his reputation.

Those now famous interviews would live on in history, and in a 2006 play called "Frost/Nixon." This 2008 movie adapts that 2006 play of the same name and has stars Michael Sheen (as David Frost) and Frank Langella (as Nixon) reprising their roles from the West End and Broadway productions of the 2006 play. This movie adaption would go on to earn several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and is worth watching for Sheen and Langella alone.

Genre: Historical drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it now on Max

'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Lawrence of Arabia" stars Peter O'Toole as T.E. Lawrence, a British Army officer during World War I. While initially a bit of a misfit character, he's drawn into service to assess the strength of Prince Faisal (Alec Guinness), who is engaged in a war with the Ottoman Turks in the Arabian Peninsula. The movie follows Lawrence's journey through the Arabian Peninsula during the war and his rise through the ranks of the British military.

This movie is not flawless — it's by no means totally historically accurate and the casting of Guinness as Faisal and the use of makeup to make him appear darker draws some reasonable criticism. But no movie better blends cinematography, practical effects, story, score and acting than "Lawrence of Arabia."

Genre: Biographical drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it now on Max

'Misery' (1990)

MISERY (1990) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

"Misery" stars James Caan as novelist Paul Sheldon. Sheldon is traveling from Colorado to New York when he crashes his car in a blizzard. Things look grim until he's saved by a passing nurse named Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates).

At first, Annie's arrival seems fortuitous, saving Paul from the snow. But as he recovers from multiple broken legs, he discovers that Annie isn't just some random passerby — she's his "number one fan." When she learns that Paul kills off Misery, a beloved character from his novels, she snaps, revealing to Paul that she's essentially imprisoned him in her remote home. "Misery" is one of the few Stephen King adaptations that King actually liked, so if it's good enough for him, it should be good enough for you.

Genre: Psychological thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it now on Max

'My Life as a Dog'

MY LIFE AS A DOG TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

"My Life as a Dog" stars Anton Glanzelius as Ingemar, a 12-year-old Swedish boy who is sent to live with his uncle Gunner after he's sent away from his terminally ill mother. Further distressing Ingemar, his beloved dog isn't allowed to join him in the rural town of Småland and is put in a kennel.

Despite this rather bleak synopsis, the movie can be as funny as it can be sad, and often receives praise for its ability to be charming despite the trials and tribulations Ingemar goes through. Full disclosure: the movie is in Swedish. But even though you'll need subtitles, you'll find it a satisfying and relatable watch.

Genre: Coming-of-age comedy drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it now on Max

'The Death of Superman'

The Death of Superman - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK - YouTube Watch On

While many of the live-action DC Comics movies have been ... questionable, many of the animated movies are among the most highly-regarded superhero movies ever made. "The Death of Superman" is definitely among those highly-regarded animated movies.

Starring Jerry O'Connell as the voice of the man of steel, "The Death of Superman" is an adaptation of the DC Comics story of the same name, which is one of the more iconic storylines in comic book history. In it, a mysterious alien creature arrives on Earth. Dubbed "Doomsday," it tears through the Justice League until only Superman is left to take it down.

Genre: Animated superhero

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it now on Max