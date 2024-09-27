New on HBO and Max in October 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

October brings an exciting wave of new content to Max, a lot of which is perfect for Halloween enthusiasts. With an impressive lineup from HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery and acclaimed studios like A24, Max solidifies its position as one of the best streaming platforms.

This month, the spotlight shines on some highly anticipated originals that arrive just in time for spooky season, such as the vampire horror "Salem’s Lot" and a very intriguing thriller called "Caddo Lake". Also coming to the streamer are "Trap" and "MaXXXine," so if you didn’t get a chance to catch these in your local theater, you’re in luck this month. They’re definitely worth watching if you love tension and jump scares.

Without further ado, here’s everything new on HBO and Max in October 2024. If you're looking for even more streaming options this Halloween, don’t miss our roundup of the best shows currently available on Max .

NEW ON MAX IN OCTOBER 2024: TOP PICKS

'The Conjuring' (Oct. 1)

"The Conjuring" is one of my favorite horror movies of all time, so I'm glad it's getting a chance to shine on the streamer. This movie is based on the real-life experiences of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). It follows the Warrens as they help the Perron family, who move into an old farmhouse in Rhode Island and begin to experience terrifying paranormal events.

As the haunting intensifies, the Warrens learn more about the dark history of the house, which is tied to witchcraft and demonic forces. They must confront the malevolent entity that is terrorizing the Perron family while dealing with their own fears and the dangers of the supernatural world.

Watch on Max starting October 1

'Salem's Lot' (Oct. 3)

"Salem’s Lot" centers on author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman), who returns to his hometown of Jerusalem's Lot to find inspiration for his next novel. However, he quickly realizes that the townspeople are being transformed into bloodthirsty vampires. When night rolls around and these creatures come out to play, he and a small group of characters must stay alive.

Of course, "Salem’s Lot" undeniably showcases Stephen King’s distinctive style, featuring a quaint fictional town in Maine, ominous creatures and a cast of characters who are completely unaware of the danger they’re about to face.

Watch on Max starting October 3

'The Franchise' season 1 (Oct. 6)

"The Franchise" honestly looks like a wild ride, and I don't think anyone could accurately explain its premise, not until audiences get to experience it for themselves. But, going off the trailers and logline, it seems like this show is about a team of filmmakers who find themselves entangled in the chaotic world of producing franchise superhero movies, grappling with the immense pressure of a collapsing system.

As they navigate this dysfunctional process, the central question looms: is Hollywood entering a new era of filmmaking, or are we witnessing the downfall of cinema as we know it? The series also dives deeper into the struggles faced by the creators of a troubled movie franchise as they fight to survive in an unforgiving, competitive industry.

Watch on Max starting October 6

'Caddo Lake' (Oct. 10)

"Caddo Lake" is a mystery thriller that centers around the eerie disappearance of an 8-year-old girl on Caddo Lake. This event stirs up a series of past unsolved deaths and vanishings, which seem to be connected, leading a fractured family to confront their own history. As secrets emerge, the family's story is altered forever.

Not much else is known about this thriller, probably because it’s one of those movies that will have some shocking revelations. It’s also produced by M. Night Shyamalan, so I’m certain there will be some kind of plot twist.

Watch on Max starting October 10

'MaXXXine' (Oct. 18)

"MaXXXine" is the latest installment in the highly-rated "X" trilogy and follows Maxine Minx (Mia Goth), an adult film star who narrowly escaped a massacre, as she pursues her dreams of becoming a famous actress in 1980s Hollywood. However, her rise to stardom is threatened when a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets. As the bodies pile up, Maxine's dark and sinister past threatens to come to light, and so she must find a way to stay alive while unmasking the killer.

Watch on Max starting October 18

BLEACHER REPORT LIVE SPORTS ON MAX IN OCTOBER 2024

NHL Regular Season

October 9 (opening week)

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

October 16

Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.



October 23

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.



October 30

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

NBA Regular Season

October 22 (opening night)

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.



October 24

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.



October 29

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

October 5

Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

October 12

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m.



October 19

New Mexico at Utah St, 4 p.m.



October 26

San Jose St. at Fresno St, 8 p.m.

U.S. Soccer

October 12

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Panama, 9 p.m.

October 15

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Mexico, 10:30 p.m.

October 24

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Iceland, 7:30 p.m.

October 27

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Iceland, 5:30 p.m.

October 30

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Argentina, 7:30 p.m.

MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3

October 4-6

Motul Grand Prix of Japan

October 18-20

Qatar Airways Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

October 25-27

PT Grand Prix of Thailand

Cycling

October 1

Binche Chimay Binche (Men & Women)

October 4

Mont Sainte Anne Cross Country Short Track

October 5

Mont Sainte Anne (Men & Women Junior Downhill)

October 10

Gran Piemonte (Men)

October 12

Tour of Lombardy (men)

Beringen (Men & Women)



October 16

Tour of Venetia (Men)

MAX ORIGINALS AND EXCLUSIVES IN OCTOBER 2024

Oct. 3 — "Salem's Lot"

Max Original Film

Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.

Oct. 6 — "The Franchise"

HBO Original Comedy Series (8 episodes)



The series follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story.



Oct. 6 — "Have I Got News for You"

CNN Original Series



This series serves up a smart take on the news of the week from host Roy Wood Jr. and team captains Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black, who will guide guests through comic games and panels that test their knowledge of current events.



Oct. 10 — "Roller Jam"

Magnolia Network | Max Original Competition Series (6 episodes)



This first-of-its-kind competition series will feature ten of America's best roller-skating teams dancing through the decades, as expert judges and pop culture icons decide which team is worthy to win Roller Jam and $150,000.



Oct. 10 — "Caddo Lake"

Max Original Film



When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history.

Oct. 11 — "The Confidante"

Max Original Series (4 episodes)

Inspired by true events, this psychological thriller follows Christelle “Chris” Blandin, a rock music-obsessed Parisian, who, after witnessing the harrowing November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks, quickly latches onto a community of survivors. Claiming that her best friend Vincent was one of dozens critically injured at the Bataclan Theatre, Chris becomes an indispensable resource for the group, working her way into a prominent role in a survivors’ association. Though her commitment seems relentless, discrepancies begin to pepper her story – raising serious doubts among the true victims of the tragedy. A thought-provoking four-part miniseries, The Confidante questions the very nature of truth… and the web of lies left in one woman’s wake.

Oct. 15 — "I Am Not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders"

HBO Original Two-Part Documentary



In 2018, a small-town murder in Minnesota shocks a community when 56-year-old wife, mother, and grandmother Lois Riess kills her husband David and goes on the run from the authorities. Years later, Lois sits down with the filmmakers telling her story for the first time. Lois herself attempts to explain her reprehensible actions which reveals a disturbing family history and an addiction to gambling.



Oct. 17 — "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change"

Max Original Documentary



LOUDER: THE SOUNDTRACK OF CHANGE is both a celebration of music and rallying cry. Produced by Selena Gomez and Stacey Abrams, the documentary takes audiences on a journey across generations, eras, and genres, anchored by a female chorus of musical icons, whose songs, voices, and activism provided inspiration for the past and current fight for equality for all. The film also serves as an empowering invitation for us to continue to lift our voices.



Oct. 18 — "MaXXXine"

A24

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.



Oct. 23 — "Breath of Fire"

HBO Original Documentary Series (4 episodes)



In 2013, Katie Griggs, a millennial YouTube astrologer, rose to fame as the face of Kundalini yoga, opening the RA MA Institute in Los Angeles, donning a white turban, and reinventing herself as Guru Jagat. BREATH OF FIRE explores Guru Jagat’s evolution while chronicling the shocking secret history of Kundalini through its origins in the 1960s to its expansion in the United States and its presence in wellness circles today. Based on the Vanity Fair story by Hayley Phelan, “The Second Coming of Guru Jagat,” BREATH OF FIRE illuminates the culture of modern spirituality revealing complicated themes of cultural appropriation and the dangers of self-proclaimed gurus.

Oct. 25 — "Trap"

Warner Bros. Pictures



A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Oct. 27 — "Somebody Somewhere" season 3

HBO Original Comedy Series (7 episodes)



The series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds.

Debuts this October



SETH MEYERS COMEDY SPECIAL

HBO Original Comedy Special

The comedian, writer, and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” taped his first HBO comedy special in front of a live audience at The Vic Theatre in Chicago, Illinois.

EVERYTHING NEW ON MAX IN OCTOBER 2024

October 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

A Day in the Country (1950)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Return to Salem's Lot (1987)

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)

Altitude (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dune (1984)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Four Christmases (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Frost / Nixon (2008)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984)

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1992)

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1998)

Green Porno

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Invictus (2009)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)Knife in the Water (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Major Barbara (1941)

Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA

Misery (1990)

Mississippi Masala (1992)

Monte Carlo (2011)

My Life as a Dog (1987)

Ondine (2010)

Open Your Eyes (1999)

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic (1998)

Red Dawn (2012)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Stephen King's It (1990)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Cranes are Flying (1960)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Life and Times of Farmer Al (2024)

The Naked Kiss (1964)

The Return of Godzilla (1985)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Traffik (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

Walkabout (1971)

Water for Elephants (2011)

October 2

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery)

October 3

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)

Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Max Original)

Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! (Max Original)

October 4

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)

Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV)

October 6

Have I Got News for You (CNN)

The Franchise, Season 1 (HBO Original)

October 7

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)

La Mente del Poder, Season 1

October 9

1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)

Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV)

October 10

Caddo Lake (2024) (Max Original)

Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)

Good Hair (2009)

Roller Jam (Max Original)

October 11

The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)

The Disappearance (Chyłka - Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)

Tuesday (A24)

October 13

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

October 14

Barney's World, Season 1

October 15

I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original)

October 17

LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (Max Original)

October 18

MaXXXine (A24)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)

The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original)

October 19

Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)

Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV)

October 21

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three (2024)

October 22

Residential Rage (ID)

October 23

1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)

Breath of Fire (HBO Original)

Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery)

October 25

Trap (2024)

October 26

First-Time Buyer's Club, Season 2 (OWN)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)

October 27

Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original)

October 28

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)

People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID)

October 30

Skin Hunters (Max Original)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)

October 31

Dark Souls Among Us (aka Senales del Mas Alla), Season 1