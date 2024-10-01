20 new shows and movies to watch in October 2024 on Netflix, HBO and more

Sweater weather is also perfect for streaming. Fortunately, a huge batch of new movies and shows debut this October, arriving on Netflix , HBO and Max, Hulu and other top streaming services .

The October slate features a ton of horror and terror-tinged titles, including the thriller sequel "The Platform 2" and true crime dating nightmare "Woman of the Hour," along with more comedic options like the final season of "What We Do in the Shadows."

Stars abound in streaming projects this month, including Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in "Shrinking" season 2, Cate Blanchett in the mystery "Disclaimer," Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin as twins in the action comedy "Brothers," and a reunion for Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in boxing drama "Máquina." Here's our guide on what to watch in October 2024.

‘Heartstopper’ season 3 (Netflix)

Heartstopper: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Let’s talk about sex! So far, the gay teen romance between Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) has been limited to makeout sessions. But they’re growing up and their relationship is deepening, so they may be ready to take things to the next level physically. Charlie wants to tell Nick he loves him, while Nick also has something important to confess in return. Meanwhile, Elle (Yasmin Finney) and boyfriend Tao (William Gao) navigate trans intimacy and dysphoria. And for all of them, the start of the school year means thinking about university plans. - KW

Premieres Oct. 3 on Netflix

‘The Platform 2’ (Netflix)

The Platform 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Did 2019’s “The Platform” need a sequel? Probably not, the Spanish-language thriller told a self-contained story that stretched its core premise to its logical limit. Will I be streaming “The Platform 2” the very second it arrives on Netflix this month? Yes, no question about it.

The series is set within a massive towerblock prison where inmates are fed via a descending platform ladened with food. Those at the top eat well, while those lower down survive on scraps. Where this sequel will take the concept is a bit of a mystery - Netflix is keeping narrative details under wraps, but I’m eager to return to this darkly satirical universe. - RM

Premieres Oct. 4 on Netflix

‘The Franchise’ (HBO)

How do superhero movies get made? It might look a little something like what goes down in "The Franchise," a satire that follows a movie crew working on releasing an addition to their collection of superhero flicks. Except it certainly isn't as simple as you might expect, as the crew (including Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes, Darren Goldstein and Lolly Adefope) run into one catastrophe after another in this biting addition to HBO's lineup that could be another similarly sarcastic series meant to lift the veil on another industry we think "works" like a well-oiled machine. We don't just snap our fingers and get a superhero movie, as "The Franchise" looks set to prove. - BV

Premieres Oct. 6 on HBO and Max

‘La Máquina’ (Hulu)

La MÃ¡quina | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

This month, Hulu is reuniting Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal to star in the streamer’s first Spanish-language original series, the six-episode boxing drama, “La Máquina." The series revolves around Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna (Bernal), an athlete who’s hit a low point in his boxing career; thankfully, though, he’s got his manager and best pal Andy Lujan (Luna) to lean on.

Andy’s determined to get Esteban back on track and helps his friend line up one last swing at bagging a title. Getting there might just be the biggest challenge Esteban faces. Along with training, he also has to tangle with his own personal demons and must struggle to protect his family from a shady organization from the sport’s dark side. - MS

Premieres Oct. 9 on Hulu

‘Abbott Elementary’ season 4 (ABC)

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Will they or won’t they? They will! They did! Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally confessed their feelings for each other and K-I-S-S-E-D in the season 3 finale. So now what? Their new status will surely require some adjustments, for them and their fellow Abbott teachers. And as usual, a new school year means new shenanigans, like classroom pets and (shudder) a case of ringworm. Education has its perils.

Premieres Oct. 9 on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Outer Banks’ season 4 (Netflix)

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes, all I want is to watch dumb, pretty people go on a fun adventure that makes zero logical sense in the real world. The season 3 finale ended with an 18-month flash-forward that saw the Pogues receive a lucrative and tantalizing offer to find Blackbeard’s treasure. Season 4 back-tracks to lead viewers to that moment.

After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return home to their “normal” lives. Together, they run a bait, tackle and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, they decide to take part in the treasure hunt — which naturally comes with new enemies hot on their heels. - KW

Premieres Oct. 10 on Netflix

‘Teacup’ (Peacock)

Teacup | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

“Teacup” is a horror drama arriving just in time for Halloween, shrouded in mystery as few plot details have been revealed online. The core of the series, however, explores the idea that humans cling to the illusion of control over their lives — a comforting belief that shields society from confronting the vast, indifferent nature of the universe. But when this fragile sense of order is shattered by the unexpected, the true horror unfolds, exposing the chaos beneath.

This chilling premise is what “Teacup” is built upon. All we know is that the plot centers around a group of people in rural Georgia who must band together to survive a very mysterious threat. Safe to say I’m intrigued, and as a huge horror fan, I’ll definitely be tuning in. — AB

Premieres Oct. 10 on Peacock

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ (Netflix)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft” continues the story after the events of the Tomb Raider video game trilogy. The show follows Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) as she goes on new solo adventures, abandoning her friends to confront dangerous mysteries. The plot revolves around her pursuit of a stolen artifact with a deep personal connection, forcing her to face hidden truths about herself and determine the type of hero she wants to be. As someone who played (and adores) the games, this animated series will go straight on my watchlist this month. - AB

Premieres Oct. 10 on Netflix

‘Sweetpea’ (Starz)

Sweetpea | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

It’s a simple fact that Ella Purnell is one of the most talented young actors around, and after hearing she’s starring in her own darkly comedic thriller, I was instantly on board.

“Sweetpea” follows Rhiannon Lewis (Purnell), a seemingly unremarkable woman who is often overlooked in her daily life. However, after reaching a breaking point due to various frustrations — including her sick father and stagnant job — Rhiannon discovers a disturbing new outlet for her anger: murder. The show follows her journey as she transforms from a "wallflower" into a vengeful killer, targeting those who have wronged her, including her high school bully. - AB

Premieres Oct. 10 on Starz

‘Disclaimer’ (Apple TV Plus)

DISCLAIMER* â€” Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Based on Renée Knight's novel of the same name, "Disclaimer" follows journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) who finds herself the unwilling protagonist of a mysterious novel that exposes her darkest secrets. Desperate to find out who wrote the book, Catherine races against time to confront her past before it destroys her life and relationships, like those with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). - BV

Premieres Oct. 11 on Apple TV Plus

‘Lonely Planet’ (Netflix)

Lonely Planet | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Lonely Planet” could be the next romantic drama hit on Netflix. Set in Morocco, the story revolves around Katherine Loewe (Laura Dern), a reclusive novelist suffering from writer's block, who attends a prestigious writers' retreat. There, she meets a younger man named Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth), and what starts as a simple acquaintanceship grows into a passionate, life-changing love affair. In other words, “Lonely Planet” is the perfect movie to usher in the shift from the warm days of summer to the cold months of autumn. - AB

Premieres Oct. 11 on Netflix

‘Shrinking’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Shrinking â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Shrinking” might be the best Apple TV Plus show you’re not watching . Created by “Ted Lasso” creator and sitcom legend Bill Lawrence, the show is loaded with talent in the writers room and on screen. Aside from Lawrence, the show is also written by Brett Goldstein, who you know as Roy Kent from “Ted Lasso” and Jason Segel, who also stars in the show as therapist Jimmy Laird.

In season 1, Jimmy is grieving the loss of his wife while trying to help others with their own problems. One day, he just snaps and starts telling his patients what he thinks — and it works. It is, however, highly unethical, because while it’s currently working, it can have disastrous consequences, something Jimmy’s colleague Paul (Harrison Ford) points out to him.

In season 2, Jimmy has to deal with his therapy having consequences for one of his patients while realizing that he’s still healing himself. Don’t worry though, as dramatic as the show seems at times, this comedy drama is mostly about the laughs. — MM

Premieres Oct. 16 on Apple TV Plus

‘Brothers’ (Prime Video)

Brothers - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin star as twin brothers with criminal pasts who are descended from a "long line of felons." One brother (Dinklage) wants to pull off one last heist with the help of his twin, while the other (Brolin) is ready to call it quits after starting a family and buying a new home. But it looks like both of them will be roped into continuing their life of crime after an ominous visit in the middle of the night.

With a star-studded cast (Marisa Tomei, Glenn Close, Brendan Fraser) and an outrageous trailer, "Brothers" may well be one of the most interesting additions to Prime Video this year. - BV

Premieres Oct. 17 on Prime Video

‘Rivals’ (Hulu)

Rivals | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Need a dramatic, raunchy British romp to add to your watchlist this month? “Rivals” is the show for you. Based on one of Dame Jilly Cooper’s famous “Rutshire Chronicles” novels, “Rivals” throws us in with members of some of 1980s England’s highest flyers, spinning a tale that makes the most of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite. Delving specifically into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986, “Rivals” will introduce us to a world where everyone’s determined to come out on top, and where deals are made in boardrooms and bedrooms.

Boasting an A-list cast and packed full of romantic troubles, witty exchanges, dastardly deals, and — apparently — plenty of sex this looks to be a very different kind of British drama. “Downton Abbey” this ain’t. - MS

Premieres Oct. 18 on Hulu

‘Hysteria!' (Peacock)

Hysteria | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The kids are always up to no good. Every generation thinks that of “the youth” that come after them. Sometimes, those generational divides can lead to, well, hysteria. Peacock’s new thriller is set in the late 1980s, when the “Satanic panic” gripped the United States. In a small Michigan town, the disappearance of the beloved varsity quarterback stokes fears.

A trio of teen outcasts in a struggling heavy metal band realizes they can capitalize on the surge of interest in the occult by rebranding as a Satanic metal band. But a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings and reports of “supernatural activity” triggers a witch hunt that targets them. - KW

Premieres Oct. 18 on Peacock

‘Woman of the Hour’ (Netflix)

Woman of the Hour | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Woman of the Hour” is a true crime drama based on the disturbing real-life story of Rodney Alcala, a serial killer who appeared on the 1970s game show "The Dating Game." Anna Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actress and contestant on the show who unknowingly picks Alcala (Daniel Zovatto) as her date. Of course, what she doesn't know is that her suitor is responsible for at least eight murders across the country. What starts as a simple date turns into a very real nightmare. - AB

Premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 6 (FX)

(Image credit: FX Networks)

Just in time for Halloween, we get to return to the Isle of Staten to catch up with this dysfunctional quartet of vampire and a familiar. Most of season 5 revolved around Guillermo’s slow transformation into a vampire — and his attempts to hide it from Nandor. However, in the season finale, Guillermo decided he no longer wanted to be a vampire and was turned back into a regular human. Now, all of them have some reevaluating to do. Sadly, this “Office”-meets-the-undead comedy has a foot in the grave, as this is the final fanged outing. - MP

Premieres Oct. 21 on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 5 (Paramount Plus)

The final season of one of the best — and certainly most irreverent — Star Trek series leaves space dock for one more 10-episode ride through the galaxy. This animated show follows the talented, underappreciated, and idiosyncratic crew of the USS Cerritos as they have to deal with the mundane details of keeping a starship running smoothly while higher-ranked staff get to do the “cooler” jobs of dealing with anomalies and alien species. Not that the lower decks crew doesn’t have fun, either. While the show is enjoyable for newbs, it’s loaded with in-jokes that will make devoted Trek fans howl with laughter. - MP

Premieres Oct. 24 on Paramount Plus

‘Somebody Somewhere’ season 3 (HBO)

HBO hasn’t revealed much about the plot of the third and final season of this charming dramedy, but it doesn’t matter. “Somebody Somewhere” isn’t about what happens; it’s all vibes. Star/creator Bridget Everett and co-star Jeff Hiller could read the terms and conditions of the Max app and I would be still be here for it. If you haven’t seen the show yet, well, bless your heart and start bingeing immediately. It’s heartwarming and hilarious, uplifting and uproarious. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll walk away feeling like somebody somewhere just gave you a hug. - KW

Premieres Oct. 27 on HBO and Max

‘The Diplomat’ season 2 (Netflix)

The Diplomat: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This (quite literally) explosive political thriller returns to Netflix for another dose of drama starring the US ambassador to the UK, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell). Kate expected her new role would be a cushy, merely ceremonial gig … but everything that happened in season 1 proved it would be anything but.

Having uncovered a colossal secret about the political conspiracy she became embroiled in, Kate’s now got to try and investigate and, ultimately, prove what she’s learned. At the same time, she’s also reeling from a deadly explosion that’s blown her own world wide open, and she’s got to contend with a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney). - MS

Premieres Oct. 31 on Netflix