When is 'Smurfs' streaming? Here's our best guess

The '80s are back (remember "Trolls"?) and that means the Smurfs are back, too. This new take on the classic blue crew comes from Paramount and Nickelodeon Movies, with Rihanna voicing Smurfette in a version that's way more modern than the last time you probably saw the classic toon.

It just released in theaters, so if you're wanting to hear new Rihanna music or dance along in the aisles while the Smurfs turn every potential adjective into "Smurf" or "Smurfing" or some variant, you'll have to leave your home. Because as far as watching from home goes, there’s no official streaming release date yet.

That said, we can make a solid guess. If you’d rather skip the theater, you likely won’t have to wait much longer. Here's what we know about its home release schedule so far.

When can we expect the 'Smurfs' streaming release?

Looking to get your Smurf on? Right now, the only way to do so is by heading to the local cineplex. "Smurfs" is playing exclusively in theaters following its release on July 18.

There’s no confirmed digital or streaming release date yet, but based on typical patterns for Paramount films, we can make an educated guess about when the movie will be available to watch at home.

Paramount generally follows a 45-day theatrical window before making its movies available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Amazon's Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. That puts "Smurfs" on track for a digital release sometime in late August 2025, possibly around Aug. 26.

After that, it’s likely to begin streaming on Paramount Plus around mid-September. This two-month post-theatrical timeline mirrors what we've seen with other recent Paramount movies like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

We’ll update this page if there are any changes or official confirmations, as there have yet to be any from Paramount itself just yet.

What is 'Smurfs' about?

Smurfs | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) – Rihanna - YouTube Watch On

"Smurfs" reimagines the classic cartoon and this time centers on Smurfette (Rihanna), who begins to question who she is in a world where every other Smurf seems to have a clear role: Baker Smurf bakes, Brainy Smurf thinks, but what exactly does she do?

That leads Smurfette to set off on a journey of self-discovery that takes her beyond the village she calls home. Along the way, she teams up with some familiar faces as well as some new allies to stop a dark and mysterious threat (spooky!) and uncover long-buried secrets about the Smurfs’ origins.

Oh, and let's not forget: It's a musical. So if you didn't like that about the "Trolls" revival, it might not be the nostalgic return that you're looking for, but you might want to stick around anyway, because, well, Rih.