7 top new movies to stream this week on Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and more (June 10-16)

This week is packed with a bunch of new movies hitting the best streaming services. They include Prime Video's original crime-comedy "Deep Cover," which sees an improv teacher and two of her students pose as hardened criminals to infiltrate London's criminal underworld.

There's also the release of "Snow White" on Disney Plus and Rami Malek's "The Amateur" getting a digital streaming release. Hulu and HBO Max will have new movies to watch, too, but the title I'm most intrigued about is "Echo Valley," a new thriller arriving on Apple TV Plus.

If you’re looking to stream something new this week, I’ll be sharing all the top new movies across streaming services. Plus, be sure to check out all the top new TV shows you’ll want to binge-watch this week as well.

‘The Amateur’ (PVOD)

The Amateur | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Fresh off a string of intriguing genre projects, Rami Malek stars in “The Amateur,” a grounded, slow-burn espionage thriller that does things a little differently than your usual spy fare. Directed by James Hawes, this cerebral thriller plays it cool, focusing less on gadgets and globe-trotting and more on grief and obsession.

Malek plays a CIA codebreaker devastated by a personal tragedy. When red tape blocks him from getting justice, he takes matters into his own hands by forcing his way into the field and setting off a chain reaction of internal conflict and covert danger. And no, this isn’t an action-packed Bond riff. It’s a tight, deliberately-paced character study that asks how far someone’s willing to go when pushed to the edge.

Also starring Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, and Laurence Fishburne, “The Amateur” might not be flashy, but the slow-brewing tension and restrained performances make it a satisfying watch for those who like their thrillers smart and serious.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 10

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Clown in a Cornfield’ (PVOD)

Clown in a Cornfield | Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

“Clown in a Cornfield” tries to lean into the campy slasher vibes its title promises, but despite the blood and greasepaint, it never quite sticks the landing. Based on the cult YA novel by Adam Cesare, the movie follows a group of teens who find themselves stalked by a deranged killer clown called Frendo in the middle of rural America. Sounds like it should be a blast, right?

Unfortunately, this one’s a real misfire. In a year full of inventive horror flicks, “Clown in a Cornfield” stands out for all the wrong reasons. The tone is all over the place, the characters are incredibly annoying, and there’s just too much cringe humor. It doesn’t even manage to hit that sweet spot of being “so bad it’s good.”

Still, if you’re a slasher completionist, there are a few silver linings: Some of the kills are enjoyably gnarly, and the clown costume design is weirdly fun to look at.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 10

‘Snow White’ (Disney Plus)

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

Disney’s live-action “Snow White” finally arrives on Disney Plus, and while it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the studio’s strongest remakes, it’s not without its merits. Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler as the iconic princess, this retelling makes a clear effort to modernize the story with updated themes and some fresh musical choices.

However, despite a few visually striking moments and Zegler’s natural screen presence, “Snow White” does struggle to justify its existence. Much of the charm that made the original an enduring classic is nowhere to be found, and it turned out to be far less compelling than the social media uproar might have led you to expect.

But for younger viewers or die-hard Disney fans, there’s just enough appeal to make it worth a watch. It may not be a classic in the making, but it offers a soft, visually pleasing experience that’s easy to put on for a cozy night in.

Watch on Disney Plus from June 11

‘Deep Cover’ (Prime Video)

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Deep Cover” is one of Prime Video’s more intriguing original releases this year. The premise: a team of improv comedians goes undercover. And based on the trailer, this crime comedy looks like a wild, over-the-top dive into London’s offbeat criminal scene with plenty of laughs along the way.

Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard) is an improv teacher stuck in a rut and wondering if her big break has passed her by. That changes when a mysterious undercover cop (Sean Bean) presents her with an unexpected opportunity: help him pull off a risky infiltration of London’s criminal underworld.

Sensing her moment, Kat ropes in two of her most eager students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to pose as hardened criminals, diving headfirst into a world far beyond the stage.

Watch on Prime Video from June 12

‘Absolution’ (Hulu)

ABSOLUTION – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Absolution” quietly dropped in theaters last November, but it finds new life this month as it hits Hulu. Liam Neeson plays a fading mob enforcer battling memory loss and years of regret, trying to make peace with his estranged daughter while dodging the violent fallout of his past.

Directed by Hans Petter Moland, “Absolution” doesn’t do anything new, but it leans hard into the noir vibes — bleak lighting and just enough grit to keep you hooked. Neeson does what Neeson does best, growling his way through emotional monologues and brutal fight scenes, even if the material feels a little too familiar.

It’s not a must-watch, and at times it drags, but there’s something satisfying about its stripped-down simplicity. If you're a fan of Neeson’s late-career crime roles, this one fits comfortably in the rotation.

Watch on Hulu from June 13

‘Cleaner’ (HBO Max)

CLEANER Official Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

I thought I had made a mistake by reading the reviews before watching “Cleaner,” since I usually avoid doing that. But going into this action-thriller with low expectations actually helped me enjoy it, and I ended up pleasantly surprised.

“Cleaner” centers on Joey (Daisy Ridley), a former soldier turned high-rise window cleaner working on One Canada Square in London. During a gala hosted by a major energy corporation, eco-terrorists seize the building, using sleeping gas to take around 300 hostages. High above the chaos, suspended outside on a glass platform, Joey and her autistic brother accidentally witness the attack and become the building’s unlikely lifeline.

Don’t expect anything groundbreaking when going into this thriller. Unfortunately, it leans a little too heavily on familiar tropes from better movies to truly stand out, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had along the way.

Watch on HBO Max from June 13

‘Echo Valley’ (Apple TV Plus)

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

There’s just something about a slow-burn psychological thriller with a messy mother-daughter dynamic that always pulls me in, and based on the “Echo Valley” trailer, this looks like exactly that kind of story.

Julianne Moore stars as Kate, a former competitive rider now living a quiet, grief-tinged life training horses in rural Pennsylvania. Things take a sharp turn when her daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney) shows up one night, bloodied and clearly in shock. She says she’s done something awful… and that’s when the real unraveling begins.

Written by “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby, I’m expecting morally murky choices, emotional gut punches, and characters who don’t fit neatly into “good” or “bad.” Throw in Domhnall Gleeson as a cryptic figure from Claire’s past, and it’s even more intriguing.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from June 13