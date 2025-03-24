7 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more (March 24-30)

While March Madness continues, you may be looking for something to watch in addition to college basketball. Lucky for you, more new shows are premiering this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's TV lineup features the returns of "Bosch: Legacy" for its third and final season and Michelle Buteau's comedy "Survival of the Thickest" for season 2.

Several high-profile debuts take place this week, including Seth Rogen's Hollywood satire "The Studio" and "Mid-Century Modern," which follows three gay men living in Palm Springs. Plus, the spinoff "Side Quest" expands the universe of "Mythic Quest."

Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘The Cleaning Lady’ season 4 (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 Trailer (Fox) | Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson | Release Date, Ending, Review - YouTube Watch On

In its fourth season, the crime drama cranks up the tension as Thony (Élodie Yung) steps out of the shadows — swapping her cleaning gloves for surgical scrubs. With Ramona (Kate del Castillo) behind bars but still pulling strings, Thony juggles a high-stakes double life: surgical intern by day, cartel doctor by night.

Meanwhile, Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) lurks as the Sin Cara cartel’s new brooding leader and Fiona (Martha Millan) risks everything in a desperate bid to stay afloat. As the De La Rosas face shocking revelations, Chris (Sean Lew) finds solace in dance, and Ramona fights for survival inside prison walls. With danger, ambition, and family colliding, Thony must decide—how far will she go to secure a future for Luca?

Episode 1 premieres Tuesday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Side Quest’ (Apple TV Plus)

Side Quest — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Are you ready to undertake "Side Quest”? The “Mythic Quest” spinoff dives into the lives of employees, players and fans forever changed by the game, with each episode offering a fresh, standalone story.

Starring a cast including Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, and Esai Morales, “Side Quest” explores quirky, heartfelt and oftentimes hilarious journeys that connect to the world of gaming. Think of it as an entire series of beloved “Mythic Quest” standalone episodes like “A Dark Quiet Death,” “Backstory!” and “Everlight.”

All 4 episodes premiere Wednesday, March 26 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘The Studio’ (Apple TV Plus)

The Studio — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This showbiz satire skewers the absurdities of Hollywood with the cringe-inducing sharpness of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick finally gets his dream job — running a legendary Hollywood studio — only to realize it’s more of a waking nightmare. As the newly crowned head of Continental Studios, he’s caught between insecure execs, egotistical artists, and corporate overlords demanding a Kool-Aid movie.

Desperate to prove himself in an industry gasping for relevance, Matt stumbles through disastrous pitch meetings, catastrophic set visits and humiliating awards show moments, all while watching his self-worth dissolve faster than a box-office bomb. Whether you’re a film buff or just love watching a man unravel in real-time, “The Studio” is a must-watch Hollywood takedown.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, March 26 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Bosch: Legacy’ season 3 (Prime Video)

Bosch Legacy: The Final Season - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Harry Bosch is back for one last ride and the stakes have never been higher. The third and final season of the police drama promises gripping twists, family betrayals, and a case that cuts too close to home.

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling books “Desert Star” and “The Black Ice,” the season centers on the murder of Kurt Dockweiler, a case that dredges up Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) darkest secrets — secrets his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) may not be ready to hear.

Meanwhile, high-powered attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) faces a brutal fight for the DA’s office, and Maddie finds herself caught in a string of deadly home invasions.

Episodes 1-4 premiere Thursday, March 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Paul American’ (Max)

Paul American | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Love them or loathe them, Jake and Logan Paul have never shied away from the spotlight — and now, they’re stepping into an even bigger one. This docu-reality series promises an unfiltered look at the brothers' wild, unapologetic rise from internet chaos to sports and business dominance.

From boxing rings to boardrooms, WWE titles to viral controversies, the Pauls have built an empire on spectacle. But this time, they’re peeling back the curtain, offering a rare glimpse into their personal lives, relationships and Logan’s transition into fatherhood.

Episode 1 premieres Thursday, March 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Max

‘Survival of the Thickest’ season 2 (Netflix)

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Michelle Buteau is back and bolder than ever in the comedy’s second season, bringing her signature wit, charm, and killer fashion to Rome and New York City. Mavis Beaumont jets off to Italy to woo her new love, Luca — but love is never that simple.

When things don’t go as planned, she returns to NYC, leaning on her ride-or-die friends while hustling to make her mark in fashion. Between career wins, romantic chaos, and a pantsless firefighter dance party, Mavis is ready to own the last year of her 30s.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, March 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Mid-Century Modern’ (Hulu)

Mid-Century Modern | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

This multi-cam comedy follows three gay best friends “of a certain age,” played by Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham. After a surprising death, they decide to make Palm Springs their home, where the wealthiest among them lives with his fabulous mother (Linda Lavin).

As a chosen family, they prove that even in life's toughest moments, there's always someone ready with a brutal, yet loving, reminder that a neck lift might just be the solution.

All 10 episodes premiere Friday, March 28 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu