When could 'Mufasa: The Lion King' come to streaming? Here's our best guess

It's the circle of life, and it moves us all – some of us, anyway – to the theater and back.

Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" is showing now, and this origin story is a prequel that shows Mufasa wasn't always the powerful king we know and love from the classic animated "Lion King" of the '90s. No, in fact, he actually started as an orphaned cub who had to scrape his way up from nothing.

The movie is using the same photorealistic animation style as the 2019 "Lion King", with Aaron Pierre voicing young Mufasa, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka (who - fun fact - later becomes Scar, though the marketing is keeping pretty quiet about that connection).

This new adaptation is all about how Mufasa rose from being a lone cub to becoming the legendary king of Pride Rock. And right now, it's only available to watch in theaters. So you might be wondering: when is "Mufasa: The Lion King" coming to streaming? Here's our best guess.

Where will 'Mufasa: The Lion King' stream?

"Mufasa: The Lion King" will likely join "The Lion King" on Disney+ when it finally roars on to streaming platforms. With the other movies from the beloved series (including its animated versions) already available there, it only makes sense for this prequel to find its home there, too.

Of course, that means it's essential to have your own account set up and ready to go. You'll want to make sure you've signed up for Disney+ in the coming months so you can jump in and check out "Mufasa" as soon as it's available on the streamer.

Our "Mufasa: The Lion King" streaming release speculation

When can you expect to stream "Mufasa" from the comfort of your own home? That's a great question, and one that has no definitive answer just yet.

While an official streaming date has yet to be announced, we can make an educated guess based on Disney's typical release pattern.

Historically, Disney keeps its movies in theaters for around 90 days before transitioning them to its streaming service. If "Mufasa: The Lion King" follows this trend, fans can expect to start streaming the movie as early as mid-March 2025.

Until then, your best bet for watching this family epic play out with lions is going to the theater. You'll have to wait a few more months if you want to be able to see it at home with your own pride of big cats.

What is 'Mufasa: The Lion King' about?

Mufasa: The Lion King | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Mufasa: The Lion King" is a prequel to the first live-action adaptation of "The Lion King", and it serves as an origin story that delves into the early life of Simba's father, the titular Mufasa (Aaron Pierre).

It's told through the eyes of baboon guardian Rafiki (John Kani), who's telling the tale to Simba and Nala's daughter Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), with input here and there from comedic duo Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen).

Mufasa began as an orphaned cub who encounters Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a lion of royal descent. This fateful meeting launches a journey involving a motley crew of outcasts looking to find their place in the world.

Beyond that, the movie explores how Mufasa, despite his humble beginnings, rose to become the respected ruler of Pride Rock. It offers plenty more world building from the previous live-action "Lion King" movie, while also expanding on what we know from the animated Disney movies.