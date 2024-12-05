"Moana 2" is on its way to becoming Disney's latest major box office smash.

Set a few years on from her maiden voyage, "Moana 2" sees the would-be wayfarer reuniting with Maui and setting sail to find a mythical lost island and break its curse.

While her second adventure had a slightly rocky journey to the big screen — the "Moana" sequel was originally meant to be a Disney Plus TV series before it was reworked as a movie — the finished project proved a big hit, setting a new Thanksgiving box office record by bringing in $225 million over the five-day holiday frame.

It's showing no signs of slowing down, either; one week on from the theatrical release, "Moana 2" has already made well over $400 million worldwide.

If you're not one of the (many) people who have already found their way to a movie theater, you might be wondering whether we've gotten a "Moana 2" streaming date yet; here's what we know right now.

When is 'Moana 2' coming to streaming?

Moana 2 | Official Trailer

At the time of writing, the only way to watch "Moana 2" is by seeing it in theaters. And given how well it's currently doing, I'd expect that won't change anytime soon.

Would-be viewers who want to join Moana for her second voyage will first have to wait for the movie to rent or buy on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services like Amazon before we get a "Moana 2" streaming date.

After that, you won't need a wayfinder to track it down, as "Moana 2" will eventually make its way to Disney Plus. While we don't currently have a confirmed streaming date, we can at the very least make an educated guess at when "Moana" might be available to watch at home. How, you ask? Well, by looking back at Disney's other theatrical releases and seeing how long it took them to make their way to the Disney streamer.

In my opinion, the best example to work with would likely be "Inside Out 2", another Disney sequel that made the House of Mouse a cool $1.6 billion at the box office over the summer. "Inside Out 2" arrived on Disney Plus on September 25, just over 100 days after it originally hit theaters.

If "Moana 2" continues to perform as well, and follows a similar release strategy, "Moana 2" could be streaming on Disney Plus in March 2025.

Of course, this is all still speculation, so take that guess with a pinch of salt. For now, we'll be keeping a close eye out for any info about a potential "Moana 2" streaming date and will be sure to update this article when we hear any news.

If you need something to tide you over in the meantime, be sure to check out our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus that you can stream right now.